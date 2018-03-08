Report: Aqib Talib Traded from Broncos to Rams for 5th-Round Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos reportedly agreed to trade cornerback Aqib Talib to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer.



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Broncos are expected to receive a 2018 fifth-round pick in exchange for Talib, who is owed $11 million this season and $8 million in 2019.

Truth be told, it's not surprising the Broncos moved on from their star corner given their need for additional financial flexibility.

In fact, Talib acknowledged he could be on the way out with Chris Harris Jr. owning a $10.4 million cap hit in 2018 and Bradley Roby slated for a big raise in the final year of his rookie deal.

"If I wasn't [returning], it wouldn't be the most surprising thing in the world," Talib said, according to the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala. "You have three corners making big money, and that's rare to have."

Long renowned as one of the NFL's premier corners, Talib fought to maintain that status as Denver's defense regressed throughout the 2017 season.

Appearing in 15 games—his lone absence was the product of a suspension for fighting with Michael Crabtree—Talib registered 31 total tackles, one interception, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble en route to his fifth straight Pro Bowl nod.

Those numbers weren't gaudy, but as ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold noted, Talib "was at his best in man coverage, and quarterbacks routinely avoided him because of it."

Assuming Talib doesn't lose a step next season, he should immediately help fortify a Rams secondary that ranked a respectable 13th against the pass last season.

Talib's move to Southern California will also instantly give defensive coordinator Wade Phillips one of the league's most talented cornerback tandems with Marcus Peters also reportedly headed to L.A through a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

And on the off chance the next year proves to be a turbulent one for Talib and the Rams, the club can cut him prior to the 2019 campaign without accruing a dead cap charge and save $8 million.

Contract information courtesy of Spotrac.com.