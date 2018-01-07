5 Things AJ Styles Must Accomplish to Ensure Epic 2018 on WWE SmackDown Live

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It's hard to argue AJ Styles wasn't WWE's Superstar of the Year for both 2016 and 2017, especially considering many thought he wouldn't attain the amazing amount of success he has upon coming to the company two years ago.

Nevertheless, Styles has exceeded all expectations with his remarkable WWE run, with plenty of achievements added to his lengthy resume. This includes two reigns as WWE champion, two reigns as United States champion and countless Match of the Year candidates with the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar and others.

However, there is plenty left for Styles to do in WWE and many fresh feuds awaiting him on SmackDown Live—as well as on Raw. He has only scratched the surface in terms of what he's capable of accomplishing, and 2018 should be the year he ticks off several more items on his WWE bucket list.

Styles is kicking off the new year on a high note, having the WWE title around his waist for the second straight year, but don't think for a second he has peaked. In fact, Styles has proved to be the best performer in the organization through his recent work and can continue to be that by breaking even more boundaries.

In order to ensure 2018 is another epic 12 months for The Phenomenal One, these are the five things he must fulfill at some point over the course of the year.