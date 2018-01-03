Report: Eagles DC Jim Schwartz to Interview for Giants Head Coach Opening

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The New York Giants formally requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

The Eagles have a bye in the NFC Wild Card Round, so they won't play again until Jan. 13. According to Schefter, the Giants plan on interviewing Schwartz this weekend in Philadelphia.

ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reported Monday the Arizona Cardinals had also requested to interview Schwartz.

Schwartz has been the Eagles' defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, and during that time, Philadelphia ranked fourth and fifth in defensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. The Buffalo Bills also allowed the fourth-fewest yards per game (312.2) when he was their defensive coordinator in 2014.

While Schwartz has a strong track record as a defensive coach, his five-year tenure as head coach of the Detroit Lions may be a source of consternation among Giants fans. The Lions had one winning season under Schwartz, and they famously lost six of their final seven games in 2013 after starting the year 6-3. That proved to be the final nail in his coffin with the team.

In addition, hiring a defensive-minded coach may not be the best route for a team that may have a new starting quarterback in 2018.

Even if the move didn't last very long, the benching of Eli Manning signaled what could be the end of an era for the Giants. Should Manning be on his way out of New York, the Giants might want to target a coach who specializes more in the passing game so as to aid the development of Davis Webb or another young quarterback.