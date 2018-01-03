Donald Trump Expected to Attend Alabama-Georgia National Championship

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Mecole Hardman #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates by kissing the trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday for the College Football Playoff Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama, according to a White House official, per CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Jeff Zeleny and Kevin Liptak.

Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution also reported Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to be at the game and will be hosted by Nick Ayers, who is Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff

If Trump attends the Georgia-Alabama game, it will mark his second appearance at a major college football game in the past month. He was at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium to witness Army vs. Navy on Dec. 10. 

Georgia and Alabama set up an all-SEC championship game with wins in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Bulldogs won a 54-48 double-overtime thriller against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide dominated Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl. 

This will be Alabama's third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff title game. Georgia is seeking its first national championship since 1980. 

