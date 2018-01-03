Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners to Sign, Loan out Konstantinos Mavropanos

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Arsenal are on the verge of signing 20-year-old defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Greek side PAS Giannina.

According to Marcus Christenson and Antonis Oikonomidis at the Guardian, the highly-rated Mavropanos is in London to finalise a deal worth £1.2 million.

Arsene Wenger confirmed the move, per ESPN's Mattias Karen, but noted Mavropanos will go out on loan before playing for the Gunners.

Goal's Chris Wheatley has said that Mavropanos was spotted by head of recruitment Sven Mislintat who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in November:

Mavropanos has made 14 league starts for PAS Giannina this season, scoring three times and picking up six yellow cards.

Scouted Football showcase his aerial ability:

Greece have a good reputation with regards developing quality defenders with Roma's Kostas Manolas and Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Pastastathopoulos, two or their most high-profile exports.



However, Tifo Football's Phil Costa said not too much is expected from Mavropanos in his homeland:

Manager Arsene Wenger has said that a deal is close but that the defender will go out on loan, per James Olley at the Evening Standard:

Arsenal do have an ageing central defence with Laurent Koscielny set to turn 33 this year and Per Mertesacker having already announced his decision to retire at the end of the season.

The club do have plenty of options with Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding all available, but an experienced defender may also be a priority in the summer.