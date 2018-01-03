Copa Del Rey 2018: Results, Reaction from Wednesday's Round of 16, Leg 1 Games

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Diego Costa made a goalscoring start to life back at Atletico Madrid as he found the back of the net just five minutes after coming on as a substitute in a 4-0 Copa del Rey win over Lleida on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, Valencia were held to a draw at Las Palmas, while Sevilla began life under new coach Vincenzo Montella with a 2-0 win over Cadiz and Alaves secured a 3-1 win over Formentera.

Here's a look at all of Wednesday's Copa del Rey results:

Lleida 0-4 Atletico Madrid

Formentera 1-3 Alaves

Las Palmas 1-1 Valencia

Cadiz 0-2 Sevilla

Wednesday Recap

Costa was the headline news for Atletico as he made his first appearance for the club since rejoining from Chelsea in September.

The striker had been unable to play for Diego Simeone's side until now due to the club's transfer embargo, but he was named on the bench for Atletico's clash against second division side Lleida.

Costa was introduced in the 65th minute with his side already 2-0 up, thanks to first-half goals from Diego Godin and Fernando Torres.

The former Chelsea man then made it 3-0 in the 70th minute as he slotted a Juanfran cross home at the near post.

Costa appeared to injure his knee in the process but managed to carry on and even had a confrontation with Jorge Felix in what was a trademark performance:

Opta showed how long Costa had gone between goals for Atletico Madrid:

Antoine Griezmann sealed victory in stoppage time for Atletico with a 4-0 win that leaves them as firm favourites to qualify ahead of the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Valencia found it tougher going as they needed an 85th-minute equaliser from Rodrigo Moreno to secure a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas.

Jonathan Calleri had opened the scoring in the first half after latching onto Borja Herrera's pass and sliding the ball past goalkeeper Jaume Domenech.

Valencia ramped up the pressure in the closing stages with Simone Zaza heading over before Rodrigo fired a low shot home.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Zaza then missed another late chance but Valencia will still expect to progress, with an away goal to the good and with home advantage in the second leg.

Meanwhile, new Sevilla coach Montella tasted victory in his first match in charge of the club at second division Cadiz.

The Italian, who replaced Eduardo Berizzo in December, brought midfielder Steven N'Zonzi back into the starting lineup, for his first appearance since November.

He was rewarded with a victory from his side with Nolito scoring the opener, and also hitting the woodwork, and Jesus Navas also on target.

Cadiz did have a chance to pull one back but saw Salvi's effort saved by Sergio Rico, a rare penalty save from the Sevilla stopper, per Opta:

It's a good start for Montella and sets the team up nicely for Saturday's derby against Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.