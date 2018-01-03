WWE 2018 Preview: Predicting Biggest Surprises, NXT Call-Ups, Breakout Stars

1 of 6

History says fans can expect an influx of NXT talent on Raw and SmackDown this year. Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and a long list of Superstars from the developmental brand all made the jump to the main roster.

This time around, The Authors of Pain, The Iconic Duo, No Way Jose and Aleister Black are all good bets to follow that route.

The Authors of Pain proved to be a compelling, dominant force as NXT tag champs. They put together a string of great matches, including some Match of the Year candidates involving #DIY. Both Rezar and Akam are still new to the mat game, but they look ready to make some noise at the next level.

Their size and look will help ease that transition.

Raw's and SmackDown's women's divisions are a bit crowded at the moment, but Peyton Royce and Billie Kay will find their way onto one of those shows. The Iconic Duo has been one of NXT's most entertaining acts—two egotistical heels with a surplus of swagger.

NXT can lean on Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, Nikki Cross and the new women the company signed from the Mae Young Classic. It won't have to rely on the two Australian scoundrels who look ready to shine on a bigger stage.

No Way Jose hasn't been on TV much at all of late. That either means the company is trying to improve his game offscreen or it's prepping him for a surprise debut much the way Liv Morgan popped on SmackDown after disappearing for a stretch.

He's big, and WWE has long been fond of a dancing gimmick. There are better prospects to bring aboard, but he's likely to get the call ahead of guys like Roderick Strong.

As for Black, he's the brand's blue-chip prospect. He's a great striker with a commanding presence. He sports a unique look. His entrance alone is appointment TV.

Unless WWE wants to build the NXT brand around him for a stretch, Black is coming to prime time soon ready to kick in heads.