US Figure Skating Championships 2018: Wednesday Results and Updated Schedule

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

The 2018 United States Figure Skating Championships resumed on Wednesday with five events, including three to determine medal winners for the novice men and ladies and junior men.

Also on the schedule for Day 6 is the short dance for the juniors and short program for the ladies championship.

Here are the updated results from Wednesday's events as they go final and the schedule on deck for Thursday.

All schedule information and scoring details via USFigureSkating.org.

Thursday Schedule (Start Times ET)

Junior Free Dance (12:50 p.m.)

Championship Pairs Short Program (4 p.m.)

Championship Men Short Program (8:40 p.m.)

Wednesday Results

Novice Ladies (Free Skate)

Gold: Beverly Zhu (167.69)

Silver: Emilea Zingas (132.68)

Bronze: Violeta Ushakova (131.52)

Capping off arguably the most impressive and dominant performance of the entire U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Beverly Zhu cruised to a gold medal with a 112.78 score in her free skate that pushed her total nearly 35 full points ahead of silver-medal winner Emilea Zingas.

There was plenty of drama behind Zhu for the silver and bronze medals. Zingas made a four-position jump from sixth after the short program up to the No. 2 spot after posting an 89.25 in the free skate.

Violeta Ushakova was able to walk away with the bronze despite posting the fifth-best score in the free-skate portion of her performance. She had to fight off a surprising challenge from Calista Choi, who made the biggest jump from 10th to fourth thanks to a dazzling score of 90.3 on Thursday.

Junior Men (Free Skate)

Gold: Camden Pulkinen (219.29)

Silver: Dinh Tran (199.95)

Bronze: Maxim Naumov (179.00)

There was no drama for the gold and silver medals in the junior men's free skate after Camden Pulkinen and Dinh Tran posted, by far, the top two scores.

Pulkinen and Tran were separated by just .60 points after the short program on Monday. Pulkinen separated himself from everyone in the field during the free skate thanks to a triple axel-triple toe loop combination that earned him a panel score of 15.23 on his way to a 151.41 total.

On any other day, Tran might have found himself wearing a gold medal. The San Francisco native earned a 132.67 score from the judges in the free skate, more than 13 points better than third-place Ryan Dunk.

Dunk came within seven points of stealing the bronze medal from Maxim Naumov after starting the day in 10th place.

Junior Dance (Short Dance)

First: Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko (68.70)

Second: Caroline Green and Gordon Green (63.14)

Third: Chloe Lewis and Logan Bye (62.14)

The pairing of Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko took the top spot after the first leg of the juniors dance competition with a score of 68.70.

Carreira and Ponomarenko have a solid lead over Caroline and Gordon Green in first place. Carreira and Ponomarenko's key move was a not touching midline step sequence that concluded their set and earned a 9.61 panel score.

The Greens are just one point ahead of Chloe Lewis and Logan Bye heading into the free dance on Thursday. Eliana Gropman and Ian Somerville (61.13) are the only other team in the field with a score above 60.

Novice Men (Free Skate)

Gold: Goku Endo (156.14)

Silver: Max Lake (155.77)

Bronze: Nicholas Hsieh (151.64)

After starting the day in second place, Goku Endo vaulted into the gold-medal position in the novice men's free skate with a score of 102.03 for his performance.

Max Lake and Nicholas Hsieh didn't do anything wrong trying to catch Endo. Lake actually posted the best score in the field during the free skate (103.11), but he started the day 1.45 points behind Endo when the day started that it wasn't quite enough to overtake him for the top spot.

Instead, Lake earned the silver medal for his skate. Hsieh actually started the day in the lead, falling into third place because his 94.89 score on Wednesday was good enough for fifth.



Chase Finster, who ended up in fifth place overall, had the biggest jump during the second half of the novice men's performance thanks to a score of 101.04. He moved up four spots after starting Wednesday in ninth position.