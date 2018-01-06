WrestleMania 34 Implications of a Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn Win vs. AJ Styles

Credit: WWE.com

The ending of Tuesday's SmackDown Live began the new year with a bang, announcing a controversial championship match.

AJ Styles will be forced to defend his WWE Championship against both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a handicap match at the 2018 Royal Rumble. It is rare for a handicap match to have a title on the line, and this one especially is rife with potential scenarios.

Styles, Owens and Zayn are veterans on the wrestling circuit who have become integral members of WWE, leading SmackDown. Despite their standing, not one of the three has been in a world championship match at WrestleMania. This clash makes it likely at least one will change that at WrestleMania 34.

Styles and KO both walked into 2017 as world champions, but they lost their titles before 'Mania. Zayn has never held a WWE world championship. With just one pay-per-view between the Rumble and WrestleMania for SmackDown wrestlers, this match will likely determine who walks into the Showcase of the Immortals as the blue brand's top champion.

One of these three will finally get the opportunity to have one the biggest of matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Who will prevail? That will not be answered until January 28, but it is worth considering how different 'Mania would look with each man in this match as the WWE champion.

WrestleMania Matches for Owens if He Wins



Last year, Owens lost out on walking into WrestleMania as champion at the last moment, so it would be appropriate if he were rewarded for sticking with the company by getting back his title and headlining for SmackDown. There are a variety of options for potential matches KO could have as long as WWE avoids retreading KO vs. Styles.

Vs. Zayn: We have seen this story before. Two friends try to stay friends after one wins the top prize in WWE. KO was one half of that tale last year with Chris Jericho. Even so, it would work perfectly this year to create a compelling feud for 'Mania. If KO wins and begins to take Zayn for granted, Zayn could take offense, earn an opportunity and take Owens down.

Vs. Randy Orton: Despite bumping into each other often, KO and Orton have only recently had serious matches together. The two have never fought one-on-one at a pay-per-view. While they have only been solid in their previous bouts on SmackDown, they have the ability to raise their game for 'Mania, and the feud here is already developed.

Vs. Shane McMahon: The story of Owens vs. Shane McMahon began before SummerSlam, and it could easily end at WrestleMania. If WWE is worried about KO as a draw, it could pair him with Shane and put the title on the line. The story of Shane forcing his way into a title shot, with general manager Daniel Bryan seeing this as an abuse of power, would make for WrestleMania-quality drama even if the match likely would not be great.

Vs. John Cena: The first opponent KO faced in WWE was Cena, and every one of their matches was excellent. It would not be hard to add Cena to the story with KO and Zayn, especially if Cena wins the Royal Rumble as a free agent. Zayn's added dynamic would make the match different from their past encounters, and this would be an easy 'Mania sell.

WrestleMania Matches for Zayn if He Wins



This is the least likely outcome, mainly because WWE has still not shown any faith in Zayn as a leading figure. Going into WrestleMania, WWE will want a star holding the title. That said, Zayn would guarantee a quality title match for 'Mania, and there are some interesting stories to tell with a win from KO's guardian angel.

Vs. Owens: This may be the more interesting story for this pair, especially if Zayn steals the win at the Rumble. What better story is there to tell than Zayn playing the greater villain to Owens and proving he has been playing him since the start? These two have been excellent together in the past, so this match at 'Mania could easily be 2018's match of the year.

Vs. Styles: If Zayn cheats Styles out of the title, a long-term feud leading all the way to a clash at 'Mania would be great storytelling. KO would likely have to be taken out of the equation along the way to make the match unique, but Styles vs. Zayn is a bout almost guaranteed to steal the show if given the time to deliver.

Vs. Orton: The build for this match would be more or less identical whether KO or Zayn is champion. Orton hates the pair, so he would jump at the chance to take the title off either man. Orton vs. KO would be a higher-profile match, but Orton vs. Zayn would likely be the better-wrestled match. Either way, this would be an easy feud to sell.

Vs. Bobby Roode: If WWE does not care enough about Zayn as champion and has another match headline 'Mania, Bobby Roode would be the perfect opponent for Zayn, as the two represent the immediate future of SmackDown if built properly. Roode's entrance alone means he needs a big match for 'Mania, and he and Zayn would have a great contest even if the build is fairly standard.

WrestleMania Matches for Styles If He Wins

Despite only being champion for a short time, it already feels like Styles has defeated every heel SmackDown has to offer. If he defeats both KO and Zayn at the Rumble, all the options remaining are faces, though all would present excellent, WrestleMania-worthy clashes.

Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: It could be argued Shinsuke Nakamura's main-roster run has been a bust. He has not had a great series of matches, and his only major story ended with him losing repeatedly to Jinder Mahal. Pair him with Styles, though, and all can be forgiven. These two have already had excellent matches outside WWE, and they would make great use of every second on the 'Mania stage.

Vs. Cena: Yes, we have already seen the Cena-Styles trilogy, and there is no reason they have to fight again. However, this would be an easy answer for how to give SmackDown a headlining match, with Cena fighting to break Flair's record the same way as he tied it: by defeating Styles. The two are money together, even if a fresh match would be preferable.

Vs. Orton: Styles previously told Chad Dukes Versus The World Orton was his dream opponent (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc), but surprisingly, the two have been kept apart mostly. They had one match in 2017 ahead of WrestleMania, and it hinted at their potential together. Give them a strong story, and this would be a great way to employ Orton without The Viper feeling useless on SmackDown.

Vs. The Miz: If a heel cannot be found on SmackDown, why not take one from Raw? The Royal Rumble has been used to move stars across brands before, and if Miz wins the Rumble, there is no way he would want to face Brock Lesnar. Miz was Styles' first great opponent in WWE, with the two putting on impressive shows weekly against one another. Why not take it to the next level?

No matter who wins at the Rumble out of Styles, Owens and Zayn, the possibilities for them come 'Mania are numerous. All three are proven performers and entertainers with the potential to do SmackDown proud. It is hard to say who would be the preferred option of the trio.

Their match at the Royal Rumble has so much potential it is impossible not to get excited about it. Whoever leaves the Rumble as champion should be the man headlining WrestleMania for SmackDown Live, which is a massive opportunity and moment in WWE.