The Play from This Season That Best Defines Every NFL Team's Reason for Hope

Thirty-seven-and-a-half percent.

That's the percentage of NFL teams that still have hope in 2017. Twelve teams out of 32.

The teams that are in the playoffs.

By the end of the week, that number will go down to 25 percent. Then 12.5 percent. Then 6.25 percent. And then finally just one team will be left smiling as confetti rains down in Minneapolis.

For everyone else, frowny faces.

Well. It's time to turn those frowns upside down. From tomato cans to also-rans, pretenders to contenders, there's something to look forward to.

And wouldn't you know it? This article contains one play from each NFL team that does just that.

Isn't that convenient?

And yes, there's even one for Cleveland.