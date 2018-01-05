Disney World Marathon 2018: Route, Course Map, Times, Event Details

PHELAN M. EBENHACK/Associated Press

The 2018 Disney World Marathon takes place on Sunday, with the event celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The 26.2 mile race starts and finishes at Epcot, near Orlando, Florida, and a course map and route can be found here. The race is due to start at 5.30 a.m. ET.

The full marathon goes through the Magic Kingdom, over and past the Animal Kingdom and the Hollywood Studios before finishing at the Epcot parking lot.

The runDisney Twitter account showed what it's like to run the race:

As well as being able to run through the theme parks, runners will also be joined by characters and entertainers who can be found throughout the course.

There are also 19 drinks stations and five food stops along the route, and medical teams will also ride the course as well as having tents along the way and at the finish line.

Runners of all abilities will take part in the event, and Disney has set a 16-minute mile pace. Any runners who fail to maintain that run the risk of being picked up and taken to the finish.

The runDisney account showed what it's like to reach the finishing line:

The event's organisers have warned participants they are expecting "colder weather than usual" and have provided advice on how to deal with the elements, which can be found here.

The entire event consists of a family 5K fun run on Thursday, a 10K on Friday, a half-marathon on Saturday and the full marathon on Sunday.

Runners can participate in both the half and full marathons in an event known as the "Goofy Challenge." There is also a "Dopey Challenge" available, which involves running in all four events.

Runners are also able to dress up as their favourite Disney characters, and the top athletes will be presented with awards to cap what will surely be a memorable day for all involved.

Information courtesy of RunDisney.com.