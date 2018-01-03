Jon Gruden: 'There's a Good Chance' He'd Join Raiders If Offered HC Job

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Jon Gruden said Wednesday there's a "good chance" he'd become the Oakland Raiders' new head coach if team owner Mark Davis offered him the position.

Gruden, who previously coached the Raiders from 1998 through 2001, provided the update during an appearance on ESPN Radio's Golic & Wingo.

The 54-year-old Ohio native also used the interview to downplay speculation he'd be given a piece of the NFL franchise in order to accept the job.

"No ownership, that's for sure," he said.

Oakland traded Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 after he had compiled a 38-26 record and earned two playoff appearances across four years with the team.

He proceeded to lead the Bucs to a 12-4 regular season and a Super Bowl championship over the Raiders during his first year in charge. They went just 45-51 across the next six years, however, which led to his firing at the conclusion of the 2008 campaign.

Gruden joined ESPN's Monday Night Football as a color commentator the following season. His excitement level and infectious love of football quickly made him a fan favorite, similar to former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, the breakout broadcasting star of 2017.

He's remained connected to coaching through the Fired Football Coaches Association, a football think tank he founded after Tampa let him go to "assist and honor student-athletes, parents, coaches and administrators, who put in the time and effort to enhance their lives through football."

If Gruden becomes Oakland's coach, he'll inherit a talented roster led by quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Khalil Mack that underperformed en route to a 6-10 record in 2017.