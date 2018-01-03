John Lynch Says He Doesn't Want 49ers to Be on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers informed the NFL they don't want to feature on HBO's Hard Knocks program during training camp for the 2018 season.

On Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area passed along comments from Niners general manager John Lynch about the possibility of being selected for the show.

"It's not something we would be really excited about," he said. "I love the show, but I think some thing[s] are best left behind closed doors. I fundamentally have a problem with cutting players and things of that nature [on camera]. It's not something we'd be thrilled about."

Hard Knocks is a documentary series that follows an NFL organization throughout training camp to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the players' preparations and decisions made by the front office to finalize its 53-man roster.

Khadrice Rollins of Sports Illustrated noted the 49ers are one of six teams that can be contractually forced by the league to take part in the program this year. The others are the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Redskins.

Although another franchise can alleviate the pressure by volunteering for the show, the Niners are one of the two most intriguing options on the list. The Cleveland Browns, who will look to rebound from a 0-16 season, represent the other.

San Francisco finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak after inserting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was acquired earlier in the year from the New England Patriots, into the starting lineup.

The Niners also own either the ninth or 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, which would make for another key storyline on Hard Knocks, as the show tends to spotlight high draft picks, well-known veterans and players on the roster fringe leading up to cut days.