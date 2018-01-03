A-League Round 14 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Ashley Feder/Getty Images

Eight teams competed in the first season of the A-League in 2005, and while the competition has since grown to 10 clubs, there is no doubt that number will grow in the coming years.

This weekend provides an opportunity for Victoria's second largest city, Geelong, and the population of almost 200,000 to vote with its feet when it hosts Melbourne Victory's match against Central Coast Mariners on Saturday.

A strong turnout at Kardinia Park will only boost the municipality's chances of being named as one of the expansion teams, when league chief Greg O'Rourke revisits the bidding process in a year's time.

The fixture the Geelongites will be attending sees the Victory, who are one of the form teams of the league, go in as heavy favorites to win their fourth game in a row at a price of $1.62 AUD, according to AustralianGambling.

The Mariners, who couldn't find a winner against the cellar-dwelling Wellington Phoenix last week, are out to cause a huge upset at $4.50.

Speaking of the Phoenix, they are also taking the field in Victoria this weekend, when they head to Melbourne's AAMI Park to take on Melbourne City, who slumped to their third consecutive loss last weekend at the hands of Western Sydney Wanderers.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images

Despite their poor run of form, City aren't expected to have too many problems against the Nix, who have saluted just once this season. The Melburnians are at $1.53, with the New Zealanders out at $5.50.

The closest betting match of the round comes up on Friday, when the Brisbane Roar ($2.50) host the Wanderers ($2.63) at Suncorp Stadium.

Consistency has been hard to come by for both clubs this season, but each got the three points last week, and with the hosts sitting three points outside the top six and the Citizens in fourth place on the table, there is plenty to play for in this one.

A tight match is also expected in the capital of Western Australia in the late game on Friday, when Perth Glory host Adelaide United.

Kenny Lowe's charges were completely outplayed last week, conceding five goals in the second half against the ladder-leading Sydney FC. Back on home soil, though, they are a $2.20 favorite to bounce back, with United at $3.

The shortest priced favorite of the round comes as a surprise to no one. Champion Sydney FC are at $1.50 when they host the second-place Newcastle Jets ($7), who now sit eight points behind them at the summit.