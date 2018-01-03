Manchester City's David Silva Reveals Son Mateo Was Born 'Extremely Premature'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2018

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on December 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has revealed his son Mateo was born extremely premature.

The Spaniard put a statement on Twitter:

Per Ian Ladyman of the Daily MailCity boss Pep Guardiola said the 31-year-old may miss matches for personal reasons, having been absent against Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in December.

The coach said: "You can see how essential David is to us, but I don't know how long he will be here. He is free to go [home] again if he needs to. It doesn't matter if we get no points while he is away. Family is most important."

Silva returned to action on Tuesday as City dispatched Watford 3-1, with Goal's Sam Lee noting his contribution:

The playmaker has made 329 appearances for the Sky Blues, winning two Premier Leagues and League Cups as well as an FA Cup. The Mail on Sunday's Oliver Holt and former City star Paul Lake believe the Spaniard to be City's best player:

Silva's exceptional skill, vision and distribution has allowed him to thrive in the Premier League despite his diminutive 5'6" frame.

He has been in superb form this season, contributing five goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

Related

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos Favourite to Replace Coutinho

    Ladbrokes.com
    via Ladbrokes.com
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coutinho Will Join Barca 'in the Next Few Days'

    via mirror
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Brazilian Youngster Out for 8 Months Being Assaulted by Fans

    FourFourTwo
    via FourFourTwo
    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Jesus Won't Need Surgery, 'Will Be Fine’ Says Brazil Doc

    Lucas Sposito
    via Sport Witness