Manchester City's David Silva Reveals Son Mateo Was Born 'Extremely Premature'January 3, 2018
Manchester City midfielder David Silva has revealed his son Mateo was born extremely premature.
The Spaniard put a statement on Twitter:
David Silva @21LVA
COMUNICADO OFICIAL: https://t.co/8Ooaef92ro2018-1-3 12:41:12
Per Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail, City boss Pep Guardiola said the 31-year-old may miss matches for personal reasons, having been absent against Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in December.
The coach said: "You can see how essential David is to us, but I don't know how long he will be here. He is free to go [home] again if he needs to. It doesn't matter if we get no points while he is away. Family is most important."
Silva returned to action on Tuesday as City dispatched Watford 3-1, with Goal's Sam Lee noting his contribution:
Sam Lee @Sammy_Goal
Typical passes from Silva and De Bruyne force a despairing own goal. You can't really live with quality like that, especially with Aguero waiting2018-1-2 20:13:20
The playmaker has made 329 appearances for the Sky Blues, winning two Premier Leagues and League Cups as well as an FA Cup. The Mail on Sunday's Oliver Holt and former City star Paul Lake believe the Spaniard to be City's best player:
Paul Lake @Paul_Lake
@OllieHolt22 As humbled as I am to be mentioned in that list, I couldn’t agree with you more. David Silva is the most stylish, creative and graceful player I’ve ever seen in a City shirt2017-12-24 10:59:23
Silva's exceptional skill, vision and distribution has allowed him to thrive in the Premier League despite his diminutive 5'6" frame.
He has been in superb form this season, contributing five goals and 10 assists in all competitions.