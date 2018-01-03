Manchester City's David Silva Reveals Son Mateo Was Born 'Extremely Premature'

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has revealed his son Mateo was born extremely premature.

The Spaniard put a statement on Twitter:

Per Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail, City boss Pep Guardiola said the 31-year-old may miss matches for personal reasons, having been absent against Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in December.

The coach said: "You can see how essential David is to us, but I don't know how long he will be here. He is free to go [home] again if he needs to. It doesn't matter if we get no points while he is away. Family is most important."

Silva returned to action on Tuesday as City dispatched Watford 3-1, with Goal's Sam Lee noting his contribution:

The playmaker has made 329 appearances for the Sky Blues, winning two Premier Leagues and League Cups as well as an FA Cup. The Mail on Sunday's Oliver Holt and former City star Paul Lake believe the Spaniard to be City's best player:

Silva's exceptional skill, vision and distribution has allowed him to thrive in the Premier League despite his diminutive 5'6" frame.

He has been in superb form this season, contributing five goals and 10 assists in all competitions.