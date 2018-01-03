LaVar Ball: LiAngelo, LaMelo to Join Lonzo on Lakers After Playing in Lithuania

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

LaVar Ball reiterated Tuesday he expects his youngest two sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, to eventually join Lonzo as members of the Los Angeles Lakers.

TMZ Sports passed along comments the Ball family patriarch made before leaving for Lithuania, where LiAngelo and LaMelo are expected to play for Prienai-Birstonas Vytautas.

"We'll go over there [to Lithuania] for a hot minute just to let 'em know before these boys get on the Lakers," he said.

LaVar added he believes their stay in Lithuania will last "less than a couple years" before they return to L.A. to sign with the Lakers.

He's made similar comments in the past. In June, he relayed his plan of getting the trio on the same NBA team, and his expectations are sky-high after that, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com.

"And we get three of the Ball boys on the Lakers together, and we gonna go championship, championship, championship, championship, championship," he said. "You think I'm playing? You saw what they did in high school."

Playing overseas came into focus after LiAngelo, 19, left the UCLA basketball program while on indefinite suspension following a shoplifting arrest in China. LaVar had previously pulled LaMelo, 16, out of Chino Hills High School in California.

Prienu Vytautas head coach Virginijus Seskus told Goodman he's planning for them to make an immediate impact upon their arrival.

"They are young, but I can promise that they will play a lot, and I hope we will help them to get better and they will help us to win more games," he said.

They are expected to make their team debut Jan. 9 against Tsmoki-Minsk.