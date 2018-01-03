Hopman Cup 2018: Germany, Belgium Sweeps Top Wednesday's Tennis Results

TONY ASHBY/Getty Images

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev helped Germany to a 3-0 victory over Canada on Wednesday in the 2018 Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia.

In the day's second match, Belgium beat Australia by the same scoreline.

Kerber got Germany off to the perfect start against Eugenie Bouchard, despite coming into the contest on the wrong end of a 4-2 head-to-head record against the Canadian.

The former world No. 1 was dominant in their match as she raced to a 6-1, 6-3 victory in under an hour, hitting 21 winners along the way and saving four break points in the second set.

The German was pleased with her performance and her progress at the start of the 2018 season. According to Alex Sharp for the Hopman Cup's official website, she said:

"I was feeling very good from the very first point. I was aggressive and played my game from the first ball. It's not easy to play Genie, but I played a good match.

"After such a long break where you are not playing matches, you actually don't know where you are standing when you play a real match. So right now, it's feeling better than a week ago."

Per the event's official Twitter feed, Zverev faced somewhat sterner opposition in Vasek Pospisil from the outset:

The pair were evenly matched until 4-4, when the Canadian gave up a break with a loose forehand and Zverev was able to see out the set.

The second was far more straightforward as Zverev broke Pospisil twice with some fine winners to take the match 6-4, 6-2.

In the mixed doubles, Germany edged out their opponents with two clinical tiebreaks, taking the match 4-3 (2), 4-3 (2) and leaving them a win away from a place in the final.

Belgium enjoyed a winning start against the hosts thanks to Elise Mertens' impressive comeback against Daria Gavrilova, despite the two players proving evenly matched:

David Goffin assured Belgium of the victory in the following match as he swept aside Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-2.

The Australian pair put up more of a fight in the mixed doubles as they were able to take a set from their opponents, but Belgium were nevertheless able to see out a 4-3 (3), 2-4, 4-1 victory.