Panthers vs. Saints: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info, Game Time and More

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Among the four Wild Card Weekend games, the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers lists as the only repeat matchup from the regular season.

The Saints outscored the Panthers 65-34 and swept the season series, but the past has no impact on the future in the playoffs. Carolina fields a defense that ranks seventh in yards allowed. New Orleans must capitalize on productive drives because scoring opportunities may be few and far between.

Both clubs have experienced recent playoff success, but the Saints haven't won a postseason game since 2014. Two years ago, the Panthers went all the way to Super Bowl 50 with a strong defensive unit and power-run game.

Check out the game details, matchup breakdown and prediction below. Which team will remain standing after an NFC South showdown?

Game Details

When: Sunday, January 7, at 4:40 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Television: Fox

Odds: New Orleans Saints (-4) via OddsShark

Carolina Panthers' Key Factor: Keep Pounding with Cam

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

There's no turning back now. The Panthers have married the "keep pounding" mantra, which also applies to quarterback Cam Newton.

On the positive side, Carolina can win games even when Newton struggles to connect with his receivers. He's run the ball at least 11 times for 50 yards in each of the four previous contests. His production on the ground balances the inefficiencies in the aerial attack.

Carolina boasts a 5-2 record when Newton completes fewer than 55 percent of his passes. When facing weaker run defenses, this squad can claw its way to ugly victories with a commitment to the run. The Panthers rank No. 3 in rush attempts.

Newton will have wideout Devin Funchess and tight end Greg Olsen as options in the passing attack, but expect the 6'6" 245-pound signal-caller to pound the rock through the heart of the Saints defense.

New Orleans Saints' Key Factor: Ride Offensive Shift

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Quarterback Drew Brees threw 137 fewer passes in the regular season compared to the previous campaign. There are two reasons for the signal-caller's drop off in attempts: Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

The Saints quickly figured out Adrian Peterson, a one-cut downhill rusher, didn't fit within the offense. Kamara, a third-round pick, served as the perfect complement to Ingram. Both tailbacks have displayed reliable hands out of the backfield, but the Tennessee product lists second on the team in receiving yards with 826.

The offensive transition in New Orleans doesn't just require more production on the ground. Kamara and Ingram have taken advantage of matchups as receivers. Linebackers often trail the rookie running back in coverage, and defensive backs can't bring him down with weak arm tackles.

The Saints backfield tandem will put Panthers linebackers to the test in coverage and run defense. We'll see Luke Kuechly chase down Ingram and Kamara on several occasions Sunday.

Prediction

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Count three in a row for the Saints against the Panthers in 2017. This contest will boil down to game flow.

New Orleans can score at a lightning pace, ranks fourth in points and averages 30.1 on the scoreboard at home, per Team Rankings. Carolina needs to dominate in the trenches while taking frequent trips to the end zone.

As seen during the regular season, it's a tough matchup for the Panthers. They lost both games against the Saints by double-digit margins. Carolina will tighten up the end result Sunday, but Brees and his weapons will prevail against a pass defense that's allowed 250 yards in each of its previous five games.

Prediction: Saints 30, Panthers 24