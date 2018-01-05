Bills vs. Jaguars: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info, Game Time and More

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars snapped 10-plus year playoff droughts this season, but only one team will extend its celebration with a victory on Sunday while the other goes home hoping to return next year.

This matchup should feature two teams with similar styles of play—establish the ground attack and eliminate big passing defensively plays.

However, Buffalo didn't finish the 2017 season unscathed. Running back LeSean McCoy, who's the fourth-leading rusher in the league, went down with an ankle injury during the final regular-season game against the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

The 29-year-old ball-carrier may suit up on Sunday, but the Bills offense must find creative ways to score points without their top playmaker. As a result, there's more pressure on the defense to stifle the Jaguars' ground attack.

Similar to the Dallas Cowboys, the Jaguars selected a running back with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft and qualified for the postseason in the following campaign. Running back Leonard Fournette embodies the physicality of this team on offense, and he's going to carry a heavy workload in his first playoff game.

Check out the contest details, key factors for each team and a final prediction below.

Game Details

When: Sunday, January 7, at 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Television: CBS

Tickets: StubHub

Odds: Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5) via OddsShark

Buffalo Bills' Key Factor: Forcing Turnovers

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Jaguars list No. 2 in takeaways for the season with 33. However, it's the Bills who need to force turnovers to win this contest. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, McCoy's status will come down to a game-time decision, which puts the team's offense in a huge bind:

McCoy accounts for nearly 33 percent of the Bills' total yardage in 2017. As a rushing and receiving threat, his absence will shine a bigger spotlight on secondary offensive assets. In six games with the team, wideout Kelvin Benjamin has 16 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown.

If the Bills force a few turnovers and start drives on a short field, tight end Charles Clay and Benjamin can flash as big-body targets in the red zone. Without McCoy at 100 percent, Buffalo doesn't have a reliable playmaker to help drive the offense 75 yards downfield.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Key Factor: Feed Fournette

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It's simple for the Jaguars: hand the ball off to Fournette. Jacksonville will field the league's No. 8 rusher with 1,040 yards against the Bills' 29th-ranked run defense. It's a winning proposition that doesn't require complex play-calling.

Buffalo will attempt to patch up its porous interior defense in preparation for this matchup. Nonetheless, the coaching staff can't instantly turn this unit into a top-five group against the run.

Secondly, with much-deserved attention paid to the backfield, quarterback Blake Bortles will likely have opportunities to go downfield to his new favorite target in wideout Keelan Cole, who leads the team in receiving yards with 748.

Prediction

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Fournette has hit highs and lows throughout his rookie campaign but expect him to shine in a favorable matchup against the Bills. If he struggles to rip off chunk yardage on early downs, Bortles should still be able to find receivers in advantageous one-on-one matchups.

However, the Jaguars signal-caller has thrown two touchdown passes to five interceptions in the last two contests, so that is not a given.

Nevertheless, Jacksonville should have ample opportunities to correct offensive mistakes with the Bills lacking firepower and likely going three-and-out on several drives.

In a defensive slugfest, the AFC South champions will ride Fournette to victory. A win should add swagger to a club that plays with an attitude similar to the Seattle Seahawks from previous years.

Prepare yourself for another Pittsburgh Steelers-Jaguars matchup in the divisional round.

Prediction: Jaguars 21, Bills 17