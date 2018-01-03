US Figure Skating Championships TV Schedule 2018: Wednesday Preview, Predictions

GEOFF ROBINS/Getty Images

The three coveted spots on the U.S. Olympic team reserved for women's figure skaters will be awarded by the end of the week.

The contenders looking to punch their respective tickets to Pyeongchang, South Korea, will attempt to impress the judges starting on Wednesday in the short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Ashley Wagner is the marquee name to watch, and there are a few skaters lining up behind her waiting to make themselves the next household names in figure skating.

U.S. Figure Skating Championship Wednesday Schedule

Novice Ladies' Free Skate (11:15 a.m. ET)

Junior Men's Free Skate (1:15 p.m. ET)

Junior Dance Short Dance (4 p.m. ET)

Novice Men Free Skate (6:15 p.m. ET)

Championship Ladies' Short Program (9:35 p.m. ET, Live on NBCSN at 11 p.m. ET)

Ashley Wagner Going for 2nd Straight Olympics

The last time Wagner took the ice at the U.S. Championships in an Olympic year, she finished fourth but still made the team due to her track record in international events.

This time around, the 26-year-old is hoping to leave no doubt in the mind of the selection committee by winning her fourth domestic gold medal.

Wagner has finished at the top of the podium in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and she's earned bronze and silver in the last two years.

GEOFF ROBINS/Getty Images

The experienced skater, who helped the United States win the bronze medal in the team competition at the 2014 Sochi Games, will try to get out to an early lead with her short program on Wednesday.

If she skates to the best of her ability, Wagner should leave San Jose, California, with the gold medal and a spot on the Olympic team since there isn't a consistent contender lurking in the shadows ready to take her place at the top of the podium.

A first-place finish for Wagner won't automatically qualify her for next month's Olympics, but it will solidify her resume.

The selection committee uses a skater's full body of work in recent memory to determine who will move on to the Olympics, a process that benefited Wagner four years ago.

Who Will Emerge from Group of Contenders?

If Gracie Gold, who took the season off to treat depression and an eating disorder, was in the field, she would be as close to a surefire lock as Wagner to advance to the Olympics.

Since she isn't competing, though, the race is wide open for the two spots behind Wagner assuming the 26-year-old puts it all together.

Mirai Nagasu, who was a part of the 2010 Olympic team, is one of the leading contenders to place high on the podium after Friday's free skate. She can put herself in contention with a strong skate in Wednesday's short program.

YURI KADOBNOV/Getty Images

Nineteen-year-old Bradie Tennell could be the breakout star of the competition after her third-place finish at Skate America in November. If she can improve on, or come close to, the personal bests she recorded in Lake Placid, New York, the 19-year-old could be on the plane to South Korea.

Also in the mix are 2017 U.S. champion Karen Chen, who placed fourth at the 2017 World Championships, 2014 Olympian Polina Edmunds and Mariah Bell, who took bronze at nationals a year ago.

Prediction

Wagner comes in as the favorite to secure one of the three Olympic berths, and barring any setbacks in the short program, she'll set herself up for a high finish following Friday's free skate.

Nagasu has experience on her side, which could give her the advantage over some of the other contenders if they run into the nerves of qualifying for an Olympic team.

Edmunds may have the Sochi Olympics on her resume, but she isn't in better form than Tennell, Chen or Bell.

Short Program: 1. Wagner, 2. Nagasu, 3. Tennell

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.