Rich Rodriguez's Job Reportedly in Jeopardy Amid Misconduct Claims

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez could be fired amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

According to Greg Hansen of the Arizona Daily Star, a claim was sent to the Attorney General's office alleging a hostile work environment as well as sexual harassment.

Dan Wolken of USA Today reported school officials are mulling the decision to fire Rodriguez without cause, attributing the dismissal to on-field performance.

The school reportedly hired an outside law firm last fall to investigate potential misconduct, but the probe found nothing.

With two years remaining on his contract, Arizona would owe Rodriguez a $6.3 million buyout if he is fired without cause. He also has $3 million vested if he is still the coach on March 15.

Citing his on-field struggles could be legitimate after a disappointing end to the season. After a 6-2 start, the Wildcats finished 7-6, including a loss to Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl. They also struggled to a 3-9 record in 2016.

Rodriguez had a 26-14 record in his first three seasons in his current job, including a trip to the Fiesta Bowl and a 10-win season in 2014. The squad is just 17-21 in the three years since.

The 54-year-old has spent 16 years as an FBS head coach with Arizona, Michigan and West Virginia.