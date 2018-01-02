Rich Rodriguez's Job Reportedly in Jeopardy Amid Misconduct Claims

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2018

TUCSON, AZ - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the Arizona Wildcats reacts during the game against the Washington State Cougars at Arizona Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. The Arizona Wildcats won 58-37. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez could be fired amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

According to Greg Hansen of the Arizona Daily Star, a claim was sent to the Attorney General's office alleging a hostile work environment as well as sexual harassment.

Dan Wolken of USA Today reported school officials are mulling the decision to fire Rodriguez without cause, attributing the dismissal to on-field performance.

The school reportedly hired an outside law firm last fall to investigate potential misconduct, but the probe found nothing.

With two years remaining on his contract, Arizona would owe Rodriguez a $6.3 million buyout if he is fired without cause. He also has $3 million vested if he is still the coach on March 15.

Citing his on-field struggles could be legitimate after a disappointing end to the season. After a 6-2 start, the Wildcats finished 7-6, including a loss to Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl. They also struggled to a 3-9 record in 2016.

Rodriguez had a 26-14 record in his first three seasons in his current job, including a trip to the Fiesta Bowl and a 10-win season in 2014. The squad is just 17-21 in the three years since.

The 54-year-old has spent 16 years as an FBS head coach with Arizona, Michigan and West Virginia.

Related

    Arizona Wildcats Football logo
    Arizona Wildcats Football

    Players, Coaches, Recruits React to Rich Rodriguez Firing

    Arizona Desert Swarm
    via Arizona Desert Swarm
    College Football logo
    College Football

    Arizona Fires HC Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report
    College Football logo
    College Football

    Marshall DT Aaron Paralyzed After Shooting at Party

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report
    College Football logo
    College Football

    Kerryon Johnson Declares for Draft After 3 Years at Auburn

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report