2017-18 NFL MVP: Winner Prediction and Complete Odds for Top Candidates

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The 2017 NFL regular season is now in the books and the top MVP candidates have stated their cases.

It was an exciting MVP race throughout the year, with contenders ranging from Alex Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum. But in the end, the field was narrowed to one elite candidate from each conference.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is once again in contention for the award, but he will be challenged by Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Here's a look at the most recent odds, via Oddsshark.com:

Tom Brady: -300

Todd Gurley: +200

The Case for Tom Brady

At the age of 40, Brady has the Patriots back in the poseason once again as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. And he pulled it off by throwing for over 4,500 yards and 32 touchdowns—remarkable numbers for any quarterback, but especially for a player his age.

While Brady would be a candidate with this resume under any circumstances, it's possible the age factor could help elevate his resume in the eyes of some voters.

According to Pro Football Reference, this was a historic year for the 40-year-old:

Brady has thrown for over 4,500 yards and over 30 touchdowns four other times in his career, but only one of those seasons resulted in an MVP award (2007). In some of those others campaigns, it's possible that voters started to tune him out because they have grown accustomed to him reaching those thresholds.

However, seeing Brady continue to perform at this level after turning 40 may have sparked a renewed level of respect from voters.

The Case for Todd Gurley

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

It typically takes a record-setting performance for a running back to win the MVP award.

The last time it happened, in 2012, Adrian Peterson became just the seventh player in NFL history to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark. Prior to that, it was LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006, the year in which he set the NFL record with 28 rushing touchdowns.

Gurley, however, ran for just 1,305 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns—both far off the pace of previous running backs to win the award. He did, however, add another 788 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver, which gives him the boost needed to enter the conversation.

The strongest case for Gurley may not be stat-based, but rather the perception that he is the most valuable player on the NFL's most surprising team.

The Rams are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2004, and made one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent memory this season. Gurley's impact as a well-rounded weapon changed the look of Los Angeles' offense and allowed the Rams to emerge as a legitimate contender in the NFC.

Predicted Winner: Tom Brady

Gurley had a special season for the Rams, but Brady's performance at the age of 40 was historic. His numbers and his team's success both trump Gurley and will likely give the Patriots quarterback his third MVP award.