WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 2

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 2January 2, 2018
It may have been a new year for the Superstars of SmackDown Live, but the bickering and dissension that exists between Commissioner Shane McMahon and general manager Daniel Bryan continued to dominate headlines.
The authority figures' failure to be on the same page led to AJ Styles losing another match, this time to Sami Zayn, in a non-title main event. Things did not get any better when Styles, out of frustration, suggested a handicap match against his rivals, only to be booked in one with his title up for grabs in Philadelphia.
Elsewhere on the show, The Welcoming Committee attempted to end The Riott Squad's path of destruction, The Bludgeon Brothers continued theirs and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships were up for grabs, rounding out another solid episode.
AJ Styles Kicks Off SmackDown
WWE champion AJ Styles kicked off the first SmackDown of 2018, drawing a big ovation as he made his way to the squared circle one week after a controversial loss to Kevin Owens.
Styles said general manager Daniel Bryan had offered to explain why he would possibly let Sami Zayn at ringside for that aforementioned match. As Bryan made his way to the ring, Shane McMahon interrupted.
The commissioner cut Bryan off on numerous occasions, never giving his GM the opportunity to explain himself.
Eventually, the promo gave way to the announcement that McMahon, Bryan and Owens would be allowed at ringside as Styles battled Zayn in the main event.
Grade
A
Analysis
The power struggle at the top of the brand continues to affect Styles, perhaps adversely, and it should be interesting to see how long The Phenomenal One is willing to put up with the growing tension between Bryan and McMahon.
This was a nice teaser for a match between Styles and Zayn that is instantly more interesting than it already was and continues to create a "must-see" environment for the main event program on Tuesday nights.
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable
For a moment, it appeared as though Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable had become SmackDown tag team champions.
The former amateur wrestlers scored what was a surprisingly quick and relatively decisive victory to win the titles. Controversy reigned supreme as it was quickly revealed that the wrong Uso had been pinned, that he was not the legal competitor.
The match was restarted after a rare consultation for instant replay, and The Usos ultimately retained their titles, delivering a double superkick to Benjamin and a big splash from the top rope for the win.
Gable was understandably furious at ringside following the match as he watched the champions celebrate.
Result
The Usos defeated Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable
Grade
B
Analysis
If the decision to consult replay isn't somehow worked into the storyline, it will be a tragedy, if only because the chemistry between the teams is there and a better match is to be had. Using that decision to set up a rematch, rather than inexplicably letting it be in a company where the referee's decision is supposed to be final, is the perfect way to get there.
Gable is a star in the making and continues to show it, while The Usos start 2018 the way they ended 2017—as the best tag team in the company.
Breezango vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Before the rematch between The Bludgeon Brothers and Breezango could get underway, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan attacked, leaving Tyler Breeze and Fandango defenseless. The Ascension's music played, and Konnor and Viktor hit the ring, attempting to rescue their Fashion Files costars.
They met the same fate, as the monstrous Bludgeon Brothers stood tall to close out the segment.
Grade
C-
Analysis
We get it: Harper and Rowan can destroy all of the undercard nerds. They have demolished both The Ascension and Breezango now and are being primed for a tag team title push.
Let Breeze, Fandango, Viktor and Konnor go back to making hilarious video shorts before their credibility is killed to the point that any little bit of heat they built for themselves in recent months evaporates.
United States Championship Tournament Match: Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English
The latest match in the United States Championship tournament pitted The New Day's Xavier Woods against Aiden English Tuesday night.
As Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers watched from backstage, eagerly awaiting the Superstar who will face The Maharaja in the next round, English was surprisingly dominant as he wore down the tag team specialist.
A sunset flip powerbomb from the top rope did not go his way, though, as Woods delivered a massive back body drop from that position, sending English crashing to the mat below.
A top-rope elbow drop from Woods earned him the victory.
Result
Xavier Woods defeated Aiden English
Grade
C+
Analysis
There was nothing particularly spectacular about this match, but it did allow the underrated Woods to showcase his abilities. He was superb in the closing months of 2017 and has earned the right to garner some of the credibility as a singles competitor that his teammates have.
Why WWE Creative seems to insist Rusev and English lose despite being red-hot, though, is a question that needs exploring before it kills off the heat the duo has generated.
The Welcoming Committee vs. The Riott Squad
A week after Natalya, Lana, Carmella and Tamina presented a united front against The Riott Squad and deemed themselves The Welcoming Committee, they attempted to deliver the trio a rare loss in six-woman tag team action.
The Welcoming Committee held the early advantage before The Riott Squad took over after the break. Sarah Logan ultimately earned herself, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott the victory, but the events that took place after the bell had the greatest impact on the future of the division.
Riott talked trash on the fans in Orlando before being interrupted by SmackDown women's champion Charlotte. The Queen introduced two women who were hellbent on teaching the heels that actions have consequences: hometown girl Naomi and the returning Becky Lynch.
The trio hit the ring and took the fight to The Riott Squad, who bailed after taking the brunt of the attack.
Result
The Riott Squad defeated The Welcoming Committee
Grade
B+
Analysis
This did nothing to help the perception of The Welcoming Committee, who were beaten down and dismissed from the angle before Lynch made an explosive return.
The heat between the women will only enhance the upcoming Royal Rumble and, more importantly, create several rivalries beyond the women's title, something the blue brand's division desperately needed.
AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn
With Daniel Bryan, Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens at ringside, tension was high as AJ Styles battled Sami Zayn in the main event of Tuesday's broadcast.
As expected, chaos dominated the contest late as the referee was bumped at ringside and Owens attempted to prevent him from re-entering the match and counting Zayn's shoulders down. This led to SmackDown Commissioner McMahon attempting to eject Owens from ringside.
Bryan, grabbing a microphone, announced McMahon could go with him, resulting in a puzzled look from the commissioner. The distraction allowed Owens to provide a distraction that Zayn took advantage of, delivering the Helluva Kick for the upset victory.
After the match, a frustrated Styles told his superiors to book him in a handicap match against Zayn and Owens, which Bryan did.
And he put the WWE title up for grabs at Royal Rumble.
Result
Sami Zayn defeated AJ Styles
Grade
A
Analysis
WWE Creative is so obviously teasing the idea that Bryan is in collusion with Owens and Zayn that there is no way in hell that is actually the route they are taking. The continued teasing of escalated tension between him and McMahon has been fun, though, and has made for one of the best stories on the main roster since last October.
Styles' involvement, as the grizzled veteran unfairly suffering the wrath of dueling authority figures, helps garner heat for the program and creates an even more engaging narrative for fans to invest in.