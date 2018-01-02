WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 2

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

It may have been a new year for the Superstars of SmackDown Live, but the bickering and dissension that exists between Commissioner Shane McMahon and general manager Daniel Bryan continued to dominate headlines.

The authority figures' failure to be on the same page led to AJ Styles losing another match, this time to Sami Zayn, in a non-title main event. Things did not get any better when Styles, out of frustration, suggested a handicap match against his rivals, only to be booked in one with his title up for grabs in Philadelphia.

Elsewhere on the show, The Welcoming Committee attempted to end The Riott Squad's path of destruction, The Bludgeon Brothers continued theirs and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships were up for grabs, rounding out another solid episode.