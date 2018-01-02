Isaiah Thomas Sharp in Debut as LeBron James Leads Cavaliers Past Trail Blazers

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas returned to the floor and helped propel the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.

Thomas, who missed the first 36 games of the season with a hip injury, finished his Wine and Gold debut with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting (3-of-8 from three) and three assists in 18 minutes off the bench.

The Cavaliers (25-12) also outscored the Blazers by 17 points with Thomas on the floor as he flashed instant chemistry with members of the Cleveland bench:

ESPN.com's Kevin Pelton noted those efforts bode well for the Cavaliers moving forward:

Speaking of the Cavaliers bench, Dwyane Wade continued his push for Sixth Man of the Year honors with 15 points, eight rebounds and three dimes.

While those two held down the fort off the pine, LeBron James remained efficient as ever as the club's two-way linchpin.

In 33 minutes, James totaled a team-high 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting to go with eight assists, six rebounds and four steals.

He also wreaked havoc on the rim with a powerful transition slam during the Cavaliers' 38-point outburst in the third quarter that helped snap the squad's three-game losing skid:

Kevin Love similarly made the most of his touches to the tune of 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting despite playing with an illness.

The Blazers (19-18) hung with Cleveland's firepower-filled offense through three quarters, but their scorers went ice-cold in the fourth, and the Cavaliers finished the final frame with a 36-23 scoring edge.

That said, Portland had to be happy about Damian Lillard's form in his return from a five-game absence because of a hamstring injury.

Looking spry as ever, Lillard dropped a game-high 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 6-of-9 from three.

CJ McCollum added 19 points, and Jusuf Nurkic punished Cleveland's undersize frontcourt en route to 23 points and seven boards.

But the Cavaliers' second gear proved too much for a team that was playing its third road game in four nights. The Blazers will try to get back on track Friday when they return to Moda Center to host the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, will hit the floor without Thomas on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.