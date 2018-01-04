NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: TV Info, Full Bracket and Super Bowl Predictions

We're just days away from the 2017-2018 NFL playoffs beginning. There is no going back—it's all or nothing. Do or die time.

This postseason marks the first time the Buffalo Bills will be in the postseason this century.

That's right, they haven't been in the dance since 1999—I was six!

There are four teams that won't be playing this weekend: the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings are on a bye.

                   

Wild Card Weekend

Game: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs 

Date and Time: Saturday, January 6 at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

                     

Game: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

Date and Time: Saturday, January 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

              

Game: Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

Date and Time: Sunday, January 7 at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

        

Game: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Date and Time: Sunday, January 7 at 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

            

Divisional Round

Game: No. 4, 5, or 6 seed at Philadelphia Eagles

Date and Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

                 

Game: No. 4, 5, or 6 seed at New England Patriots

Date and Time: Saturday, January 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

                  

Game: No. 3, 4, or 5 seed at Pittsburgh Steelers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 14 at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

            

Game: No. 3, 4, or 5 seed at Minnesota Vikings

Date and Time: Sunday, January 14 at 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

               

Conference Championships

Game: AFC Championship Game

Date and Time: Sunday, January 21 at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

               

Game: NFC Championship Game

Date and Time: Sunday, January 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

                  

Super Bowl LII

Date and Time: Sunday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

                

Latest Buzz

Will LeSean McCoy Play?

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN, Bills running back LeSean McCoy did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 17.

If you remember, McCoy was carted off during the team's win over the Miami Dolphins.

This might be a cause for concern in the regular season, but a player like McCoy doesn't need to practice, and this is a playoff game.

The best guess is that he'll play.

                  

Will Blake Bortles Choke?

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 31: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 15-10. (Photo by Wesley H
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey said on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville, "As long as Bortles is back there, if the ballgame is in his hands, he's going to choke" (h/t Cameron Wolfe of ESPN). 

No, the Titans and Jaguars are not facing off in the wild-card round, but he didn't say it only applies to when the Titans and Jags square off.

In games where Bortles has been trailing this season, he's thrown five touchdowns and nine interceptions and completed 58 percent of his passes. 

Also, Bortles has just two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter all season and has thrown seven interceptions.

So, if the Bills build a lead whatsoever, things could get derailed for the Jaguars. Their defense is good enough to slow the Jaguars and worsen Bortles' trailing and fourth-quarter stats.

The Jaguars defense is rock solid and makes it hard for teams to get back into a game, so whoever grabs the early advantage could be key here.

                 

Will Malcolm Mitchell Play?

Despite practicing prior to Week 17, Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell was not activated prior to Week 17.

As Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald points out, the Patriots have until Jan 17 to figure this out, though.

The Patriots will next play on Jan 13, so if Mitchell isn't activated for then, it's more than likely he's toast for 2017.

This is something to keep an eye on: The Patriots offense is already prolific enough, and dding Mitchell would create even more headaches.

                  

Playoff Predictions

Wild Card Round

  • Kansas City Chiefs def. Tennessee Titans
  • Los Angeles Rams def. Atlanta Falcons
  • Buffalo Bills def. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • New Orleans Saints def. Carolina Panthers

                

Divisional Round

  • New Orleans Saints def. Philadelphia Eagles
  • New England Patriots def. Buffalo Bills
  • Minnesota Vikings def. Los Angeles Rams
  • Pittsburgh Steelers def. Kansas City Chiefs

                   

Championship Round

  • New England Patriots def. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Minnesota Vikings def. New Orleans Saints

                   

Super Bowl LII: Minnesota Vikings def. New England Patriots

                   

