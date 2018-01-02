Derek Jeter Projects Profits, Attendance to Rise Despite Cutting Marlins Payroll

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has reportedly projected an increase in profits and a rise in attendance despite the new ownership group's decision to cut payroll drastically since assuming control of the franchise.

According to documents obtained by the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the front office is projecting a profit somewhere in the range of $23 million and $68 million for 2018. The figures vary because, as Jackson notes, the high end of the projection is "based on the internal projection that Fox will give the Marlins a $44.8 million up front payment as part of a renegotiated TV deal."

Jackson added the Marlins' profits could clock in below $23 million "if ambitious revenue targets aren't met."

Furthermore, Jeter has initially projected $37.5 million in ticket revenue—which is $7.5 million more than the Marlins generated last season.

In 2017, the Marlins' average home attendance of 20,395 was the lowest in the National League and third-lowest in Major League Baseball.

And considering the Marlins have traded reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder Marcell Ozuna and second baseman Dee Gordon over the course of the offseason in an effort to trim their payroll, fans could be dissuaded from turning out in 2018.

That much became clear in December, when Jeter appeared at a contentious town hall meeting for season-ticket holders where fans shared their frustrations with the organization. Laurence Leavy, better known as Marlins Man, told Jeter he didn't want to pay to watch a "Triple A team," per Jackson.