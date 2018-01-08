NFL Playoff Bracket 2018: Updated Postseason Picture, Divisional-Round Scenarios

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Four teams showcased their ability during an unpredictable NFL Wild Card Weekend, but the top contenders are just getting started.

Every Super Bowl participant in the last four years had a first-round bye, which means those that played last week have a lot of work to do in order to keep their seasons alive. Still, no team is unbeatable, with each of the four top seeds having significant holes heading into the postseason.

Here is a look at what to expect from the upcoming divisional-round games.

No. 6 Atlanta Falcons at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:35 p.m. ET

Elsa/Getty Images

It's rare there is so little confidence in a No. 1 seed, but the Eagles are in serious trouble thanks to the season-ending injury to Carson Wentz.

While Nick Foles threw four touchdown passes in his first start, he has struggled since, and the offense has barely moved in the last two games.

Tony Dungy of NBC might be the last one still on the quarterback's side:

After the Falcons held the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL to just 13 points in the first-round win over the Rams, the Eagles offense could be in trouble.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia's pass defense has been hit or miss throughout the year and now faces last year's MVP in Matt Ryan. With Julio Jones' ability to break off big plays, the Falcons should be able to get plenty of yards through the air.

The Eagles have an advantage on both lines and can win this game in the trenches, but the Falcons are confident even as the No. 6 seed.

Prediction: Falcons 24, Eagles 20

No. 4 New Orleans Saints at No. 2 Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Jan. 14 at 4:40 p.m. ET

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Everyone is waiting for Case Keenum to struggle, but he has performed well throughout the year, finishing with a 98.3 quarterback rating and 22 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

As long as he avoids mistakes, the Vikings have a strong chance of winning because the defense is as good as there is in the NFL.

The team led the league in both yards and points allowed, excelling both against the run and the pass.

With that said, the Saints look like a complete team going into the second round. A top-five unit in both rushing and passing yards, the offense is as good as ever, while the defense is finally holding up its end of the bargain behind a young core of players.

Drew Brees threw for 376 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers, but it was the defense that stepped up on the final possession to keep Carolina out of the end zone with its great pass rush.

The team showed that even without its ground attack (Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara finished with a combined 45 rushing yards on 19 carries), it can still come away with a victory.

Minnesota won't make things easy on New Orleans, but this matchup is ripe for an upset.

Prediction: Saints 20, Vikings 17

No. 5 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 New England Patriots

Saturday Jan. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Titans shocked almost everyone Saturday by coming back from 18 points down at halftime to beat the Chiefs in the first round.

"Guys didn't blink an eye," quarterback Marcus Mariota said, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. "Through the ups, the downs, the energy it doesn't change."

While it was an impressive comeback, things will be much tougher against the Patriots in the next round.

As usual, New England is peaking at the right time with 11 wins in its final 12 games. Tom Brady has been as good as ever and is the favorite for the MVP award, but the rest of the team has improved throughout the season.

The emergence of Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead have helped create more balance with the rushing attack. The defense has also transformed into an elite unit, allowing just 14 points per game in the last 12 games after giving up 32 points per game in the first four.

Brady and Bill Belichick's experience in the playoffs is only a bonus in this mismatch.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Titans 13

No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:05 p.m. ET

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Ben Roethlisberger threw five interceptions the last time these teams played, but the veteran quarterback has improved since then.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN summed up the matchup:

Of course, the Steelers offense is heavily dependent on the health of Antonio Brown, who has been out since Week 15 with a calf injury. Even if he returns to 100 percent, it won't be easy finding open space against Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

It will be difficult for Pittsburgh offensively regardless considering what Jacksonville has done this season. The league's No. 1 pass defense has a devastating pass rush and an elite secondary, holding opposing quarterbacks to just a 68.5 passer rating this year.

They looked good against Tyrod Taylor and the Bills, but the Jaguars would look good against anyone the way they are playing.

Unfortunately, there is less faith in the offense with Blake Bortles struggling with his accuracy. He had a good second half of the season, but his inconsistency makes him tough to trust in a big matchup like this one.

Leonard Fournette could have a big day on the ground against a defense that is ranked 27th in yards allowed per attempt, but it might not be enough to pull out a victory in a low-scoring battle.

Prediction: Steelers 16, Jaguars 10