Trevor Siemian to Undergo Shoulder Surgery for 2nd Offseason in a Row

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian will have surgery Wednesday to repair the posterior capsule in his left shoulder, 9News' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.

According to Klis, Siemian's injury is unrelated to the joint sprain that required surgery in January 2017. Klis also reported the 26-year-old should recover in time to participate in the Broncos' offseason OTAs in the spring.

Siemian's surgery probably doesn't disrupt Denver's offseason all that much, since the team will almost certainly have a new starting quarterback going into next season.

Siemian threw for 2,285 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He ranked as the third-worst quarterback in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), while Denver was 31st in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

In a press conference Tuesday, Broncos President of Football Operations John Elway said the team needs to improve at quarterback and "stopped short Tuesday of giving a vote of confidence to any quarterback on Denver’s 2017 roster," according to the Denver Post's Nick Kosmider.

As if the Broncos needed another reason to be concerned with the prospect of making Siemian their starter for a third straight season, his successive shoulder ailments put him on even shakier ground heading into the spring.