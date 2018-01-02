Kerryon Johnson Declares for 2018 NFL Draft After 3 Years at Auburn

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2018

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson runs into the end zone to score a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson declared for the 2018 NFL draft on Tuesday following three seasons with the Tigers.

In 12 games as a junior, Johnson registered 285 carries for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns en route to SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors. 

His most notable performances came in wins against Georgia on Nov. 11 (233 scrimmage yards, one touchdown) and Alabama on Nov. 25 (125 scrimmage yards, one TD). 

Johnson was overshadowed by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Stanford Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Love, LSU's Derrius Guice and Georgia's Nick Chubb, but he proved to be one of the nation's most dynamic backs all season long. 

"He should have been higher in the Heisman voting," SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow told AL.com's Tom Green. "I think he was one of the most valuable players in the SEC, if not the most valuable player."

In fact, Johnson was so impressive that NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah compared the 6'0'', 212-pound back to Pittsburgh Steelers rusher Le'Veon Bell. 

Based on all that praise, Johnson could be a candidate to throttle up draft boards if he puts together an encouraging performance on the field and in meeting rooms at the NFL Scouting Combine. 

