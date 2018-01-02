Jay Gruden: Redskins 'Have To' Plan in Case Kirk Cousins Contract Isn't Reached

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Kirk Cousins is set to become a free agent in March, and Washington head coach Jay Gruden acknowledged Tuesday during his press conference the team has to prepare for the possibility of the quarterback leaving.

"We have to," Gruden said, per John Keim of ESPN.com. "There are ways to plan for it. We have to make sure we have all our ducks in a row whether he's here or not. We have to make this team better."

Keim explained Washington will have the opportunity to use the franchise tag on Cousins for a third time, use the transition tag or potentially negotiate a long-term deal if it wants to keep him under center moving forward.

According to Keim, franchise tagging Cousins would cost Washington $34.5 million, transition tagging him would cost $28.8 million and a long-term deal would likely find the Michigan State product making "in the neighborhood of $25 million per year."

That is a significant amount of money, especially for a quarterback who has failed to win a playoff game in three seasons as the primary starter. Washington's record has gotten worse every year with Cousins (9-7 in 2015, 8-7-1 in 2016 and 7-9 in 2017), and he lost the one playoff game he appeared in during the span.

There is also plenty to like about Cousins, though, and the balancing of the flaws and amount of money with the statistical production is one reason Washington's decision will be one of the most intriguing of the offseason. He threw for 4,093 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2017, which marked the third straight year he eclipsed the 4,000-yard mark.

Even Gruden’s commentary on Cousins highlighted the good and bad that comes with the quarterback:

"It's hard to say, 'Wow, this guy really was outstanding. Kirk had his flashes where he was really good. From a consistent standpoint, over the course of 16 games, we're 7-9. He did some great things, threw for over 4,000 yards and [27] touchdowns. He's a very, very good quarterback without a doubt, but as far as getting us over the hump from 7-9 to winning the division with all the injuries we had, he competed and did some good things."

What Washington does with Cousins is a significant decision that will impact the free agency market and the team's outlook in the immediate future, but it is apparently preparing for the possibility he will be in a different uniform next season given Gruden's comments.