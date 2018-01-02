EPL Table: 2018 Week 22 Standings After Tuesday's Premier League Scores

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City restored their 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League after beating Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur went back above north London rivals Arsenal and into fifth place thanks to a win over bottom-of-the-table Swansea City earlier in the night.

There was better news for two other teams trying to fend off the threat of relegation, as West Ham United beat West Bromwich Albion while Crystal Palace overcame Southampton. It means the Hammers have moved out of the bottom three.

Here are the final scores from Tuesday's matches:

Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace

Swansea City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City 3-1 Watford

Here's what those results mean for the standings:

1. Manchester City: 62

2. Manchester United: 47

3. Chelsea: 45

4. Liverpool: 44

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 40

6. Arsenal: 38

7. Burnley: 34

8. Leicester City: 30

9. Everton: 27

10. Watford: 25

11. Huddersfield Town: 24

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 23

13. Newcastle United: 22

14. Crystal Palace: 22

15. Bournemouth: 21

16. West Ham United: 21

17. Southampton: 20

18. Stoke City: 20

19. West Bromwich Albion: 16

20. Swansea City: 16

Full standings available, per BBC Sport

Raheem Sterling needed just 38 seconds to net the fastest goal scored this season, per OptaJoe. The in-form winger put the leaders in front after meeting Leroy Sane's cross to continue a prolific patch detailed by Sky Sports Statto:

A Christian Kabasele own goal and a finish from Sergio Aguero accounted for the rest of City's scoring before Andre Gray netted a late consolation for the Hornets.

As they usually do, the table-toppers owned the ball, with their dominance of possession best summed up by this statistic from WhoScored.com:

Spurs also bossed the passing at Swansea but needed a dubious goal to go in front. Fernando Llorente got it, but the ex-Swan looked to be in an offside position when he scored.

The Swans battled back in the second half, hitting the post and keeping Spurs stretched at the back. Yet the hosts were made to rue not scoring when Dele Alli sealed the points for Tottenham.

However, former Arsenal and West Ham striker John Hartson lamented the performance of the referee and the fortune of Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez, per BBC 5 live Sport:

Spurs may have gotten lucky, but the north London club is still on a three-match winning streak since losing to City. Continuing the run despite starting star striker Harry Kane on the bench shows Tottenham have the strength in depth to finish in the top four.

They will also have a game in hand on Arsenal after the Gunners host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in Week 22's final match on Wednesday.

Things looked good for Southampton when Shane Long ended a prolonged drought in front of goal:

Palace turned things around, though, when James McArthur equalised on 69 minutes. His goal set the stage for Luka Milivojevic to curl in the winner with 10 minutes remaining.

The win has moved Palace up to 14th, although there are still only two points separating the Eagles from the drop zone.

It's a similar story for West Ham, who had Andy Carroll to thank for beating struggling West Brom at home. The striker scored twice, including netting the winner deep into injury time to render James McClean's goal for the Baggies moot.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

West Brom are on 16 points along with Swansea, while the Hammers are moving in the right direction under manager David Moyes.

Spurs will be hoping Arsenal slip up against rivals Chelsea, with the Blues looking to go back in front of Manchester United and into second.