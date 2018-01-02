US Figure Skating Championships 2018: Tuesday Results and Updated Schedule

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships continued Tuesday, with novice and juniors competition taking center stage.

The novice men and ladies both did their short program and pairs competition. The junior ladies and pairs competitions were also on the schedule.

Here are the results from Tuesday, along with a look ahead at Wednesday's slate.

Wednesday Schedule

Novice Ladies/Free Skate (11:15 a.m. ET)

Junior Men/Free Skate (1:15 p.m. ET)

Junior Dance/Short Dance (4 p.m. ET)

Novice Men/Free Skate (6:15 p.m. ET)

Championship Ladies/Short Program (9:35 p.m. ET)

Novice Ladies/Short Program

First: Beverly Zhu (54.91)

Second: Christina Lin (48.29)

Third: Violeta Ushakova (46.76)

Beverly Zhu put herself in a strong position for gold, opening up more than a six-point lead in the standings following a stellar short program. Her clean skating performance puts her well ahead of second-place Christina Lin and third-place Violeta Ushakova.

The 6.62-point lead makes her the clear favorite heading into Wednesday's free skate. Her separation from Lin is nearly identical to the second-place skater's lead over ninth-place Sarah Jung.

All but one of the skaters had a score of at least 40 in their short program, which should put them all in relative contention to medal in the free skate.

Novice Men/Short Program

First: Nicholas Hsieh (56.75)

Second: Goku Endo (54.11)

Third: Max Lake (52.66)

The novice men, on the other hand, appear to have settled into a four-person race for the medals. Nicholas Hsieh's near-flawless performance has him sitting atop the leaderboard, just ahead of Goku Endo and Max Lake. Hsieh even added a little levity to his performance with "Hello Darkness My Old Friend" playing at the beginning of his skate.

All three competitors should have a real shot at winning gold in the free skate, and fourth-place Lucas Alteri is hanging just outside the medal contenders in fourth.

All other competitors are at least seven points out of third place.

Intermediate Dance/Free Dance



Gold: Elliana Peal and Ethan Peal (96.01)

Silver: Claire Cain and Andrei Davydov (91.59)

Bronze: Anna Gissibl and Alexander Colucci (90.74)

Elliana and Ethan Peal saved their best for last, recording a 52.40 score in their free skate to run away with the intermediate dance competition.

Their free skate score was nearly five points better than any other pair and more than made up their margin from the short dance, which had them in third place coming into Tuesday.

Clair Cain and Andrei Davydov, who led following the short program, held off Anna Gissibl and Alexander Colucci for the silver.

Junior Pairs/Free Skate

Gold: Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov (173.31)

Silver: Sarah Feng and TJ Nyman (155.57)

Bronze: Laiken Lockley and Keenan Prochnow (153.04)

Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov left no question about who was the best junior pairs team in the country, putting up a 112.51 score in their free skate to run away with the gold medal Tuesday.

No team came within 17 points of Lu and Mitrofanov, who led the competition following a strong short program earlier this week.

Sarah Feng and TJ Nyman edged out Laiken Lockley and Keenan Prochnow for silver. The three medalists were far and away the best in the competition, with no other team posting more than 135.96 points.