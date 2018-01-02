Todd Haley Reportedly Injured Hip After Being Pushed Down Outside Pittsburgh Bar

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh police investigated an incident in which Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley was shoved to the ground at a Pittsburgh bar on New Year's Eve, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Haley suffered a hip injury. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network provided additional information on the incident:

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette reported the Steelers confirmed Haley had been injured and wasn't at the team's offices Tuesday. Bouchette also reported the Steelers believe Haley will return to the team later this week. Pittsburgh doesn't play again until Jan. 14 in the AFC Divisional Round.

This year's playoffs could be the last for Haley with the Steelers.

Rapoport reported his contract with the team expires this offseason and that he could be a target for the Dallas Cowboys if they fire offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

NJ Advance Media's James Kratch also included Haley on his list of potential candidates for the New York Giants' coaching vacancy, based on co-owner John Mara's desire to hire somebody who "has either had head-coaching experience or at least has been a coordinator for a significant period of time."