NFL Rumors: Latest Updates on Giants HC, Texans GM Searches, More

NFL Rumors: Latest Updates on Giants HC, Texans GM Searches, MoreJanuary 3, 2018
Although Black Monday may have come and gone, there's still plenty to do on the coaching and managerial front for a handful of NFL teams.
It may not be the same flurry of action that we saw earlier in the week, but there's still enough news to go around that will impact teams.
Cleveland Browns
The Browns have a plethora of problems after going 0-16, but it seems they're turning their immediate focus to their offensive coordinator position.
After enjoying a head-turning season working with Houston's DeShaun Watson, Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan has piqued the Browns' interest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:
Prior to 2017, Ryan coached the wide receivers for the Texans in 2016 and spent the nine seasons prior to that with the New York Giants working with both positional groups.
It's safe to say the Browns will have themselves a new, young quarterback for 2018, so who better than a guy who has recent incredible success with one?
Houston Texans
With Rick Smith taking a leave of absence, the Texans need to find themselves a new general manager.
So far, there are four candidates: Nick Caserio and Monti Ossenfort of the New England Patriots, Brian Gaine of the Buffalo Bills and Brian Gutekunst of the Green Bay Packers, according to Rapoport:
As Pro Football Rumors notes, there has been speculation of a Caserio/Josh McDaniels GM/head-coaching package deal, but the Texans don't seem like a fit for that scenario.
New York Giants
There are three updates on the Giants head coaching search, pertaining to Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville and incumbent defensive coordinator/interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo.
Shurmur: According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, the Giants have requested permission to interview Shurmur:
Shurmur has been a hot commodity on the head coaching front thus far after helping lead the Vikings to a No. 2 seed and playing a huge part of orchestrating one of the most unsuspectingly successful offenses in the NFL, led by quarterback Case Keenum.
Spagnuolo: After taking over for Ben McAdoo late in the 2017 season, Spagnuolo will get first crack at the position. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Spags will interview with the team Wednesday:
Under Spagnuolo, the Giants went 1-3. Spagnuolo was also the head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2009-2011, going 10-38 across those three seasons.
Studesville: After being named a potential candidate for the head coaching vacancy, Studesville is set to meet with the Giants brass on Friday, according to Rapoport:
New Giants general manager Dave Gettlemen and Studesville go back to the 2001-2003 seasons when the two were with the Giants, as Lindsay Jones of USA Today notes:
Of the two, Shurmur would be the best bet, but don't discount the Studesville and Gettlemen connection just yet.