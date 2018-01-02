Bayern Munich Reportedly 'Front-Runner' to Sign USA Midfielder Taylor Booth

RODRIGO ARANGUA/Getty Images

German powerhouse Bayern Munich are reportedly attempting to sign American midfielder Taylor Booth from Real Salt Lake's academy.

Steven Goff‏ of the Washington Post reported on Saturday the Major League Soccer club is trying to keep its homegrown prospect, but FCB are the "front-runner" for his services.

Booth, 16, made two appearances for the United States during the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India last October.

Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel told the club's official website the budding star has a well-rounded skill set that could translate into success in various roles:

"Taylor certainly has the capability to play multiple positions. Right now, I'd classify him as a central player. You can plug him into multiple roles—as a box-to-box, a holding mid or even as an attacking mid. Good movement off the ball, smart technical ability on the ball and his passing ability is high level. We think he's got the potential to continue that development in the center channel."

Joining Bayern at such a young age would draw comparisons to Julian Green, who spent parts of four years at Allianz Arena before moving to Stuttgart last January, and Christian Pulisic, the USMNT sensation who's enjoyed success with Borussia Dortmund, FCB's Bundesliga rival.

For his own part, Booth was quick to downplay his own talent when asked by Randy Hollis of the Deseret News about the growing amount of attention he was receiving before the U-17 World Cup:

"The most reoccurring question that I am asked is, 'How did you get to this level?' I tell people if it can happen to me it can happen to anyone. I owe a lot to my coaches, my family, my fellow teammates and peers that have made me look better at times than maybe I deserved.

"My own mantra that I like to write when someone asks me to sign something, when they think I am a bigger deal than I am, is 'dream big and play even bigger.'"

Last week, U.S. Soccer announced Booth as part of the under-18 squad at the inaugural Men's Youth National Team Summit Camp starting Tuesday in Florida.