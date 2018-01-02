Tony Brown Calls Out Dabo Swinney, Says He Gave Alabama 'A Lot of Ammunition'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Following No. 4 Alabama's 24-6 win over No. 1 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night, Crimson Tide safety Tony Brown credited Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with motivating Bama.

In a video on AL.com (h/t ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg), Brown said Swinney gave the Tide some bulletin-board material:

"I love Dabo for all the ammunition he gave this team, man. He gave this team a lot of ammunition to come play this game and ready to dominate every play. Told us we weren't ready, told us we weren't worthy of [being] a Top Four team. Look, that's what happens when you talk trash to us. We're going to show you."

Specifically, Brown pointed to Swinney's vote to place Alabama fifth behind Ohio State in the final coaches' poll as something that added fuel to the Crimson Tide's fire.

With the win, Alabama qualified for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where it will meet the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, who knocked off the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners, 54-48, in double overtime in the Rose Bowl earlier Monday.

Monday marked the third time Alabama faced Clemson in a CFP game, and it is set to play in the national title game for the third year in a row as well.

There was some controversy regarding Alabama's spot in the CFP this season due to a lack of a signature win and that it didn't even play in the SEC Championship Game. Ohio State won the Big Ten title, but it finished just behind Bama in the CFP rankings.

Swinney has plenty of history with Alabama aside from facing the Crimson Tide in each of the past three years.

He was a wide receiver for the Tide from 1990 through 1992 and was part of their coaching staff from 1993 through 2000 before making the move to Clemson in 2003, four years before Nick Saban took over in Tuscaloosa.