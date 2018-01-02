Arsene Wenger Charged by FA, Accused of Questioning Mike Dean's Integrity

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged by the FA for his conduct following the Gunners' 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wenger was angered when referee Mike Dean awarded a controversial late penalty from which the Baggies equalised, and the French manager has now been charged for his reaction, per the Mirror's John Cross:

Calum Chambers conceded the penalty in the dying moments of normal time at the Hawthorns after a James McClean own goal had put Arsenal ahead in the 83rd minute.

It was a harsh decision as the English defender could do little to prevent the ball hitting his hand when Kieran Gibbs attempted to lift the ball over him from barely a yard away.

Wenger fumed after the match that it was not the first time he has seen such decisions made in his more than two decades of managing Arsenal, per Stuart James in the Guardian:

"It was not a deliberate handball. When you are as close as that, it's impossible to play football. You go in the box, they just lift the ball to the arm of the player and it's a penalty. He didn't lift his hand. Where do you put your hands? You have no pockets in your shorts.

"I'm angry because we have seen the same things again. I did fight very hard for the referees to become professional many years ago and they did a good job to allow them to be professional. But I see no improvement."

The result meant Arsenal dropped further back in the race to finish in the top four. They are six points back from fourth-placed Liverpool but do have a game in hand over the Reds.