Last Chance U's Isaiah Wright's Murder Case Will Be Heard by Grand Jury

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

Former East Mississippi Community College running back Isaiah Wright will have his murder case heard by a grand jury on Jan. 12, according to TMZ Sports.

Wright, who was one of the stars of the Last Chance U Netflix series, was arrested in September and has been accused of involvement in the July stabbing death of 18-year-old Caleb Radford in Blount County, Tennessee.

Three other suspects were also arrested, including Wright's brother, Camion Patrick, but the case against Patrick was dropped.

Wright spent two seasons at East Mississippi Community College in 2015 and 2016. As a freshman in 2015, he finished with 483 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, but his production dipped to 118 yards and two scores in his sophomore campaign.

Among JUCO transfers, Wright was rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, as well as the No. 86 overall player, No. 2 running back and No. 28 player from the state of Alabama.

Wright transferred to Division II West Georgia, but he left the team before ever playing a game.