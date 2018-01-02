Davin Bellamy Explains Why He Yelled 'Humble Yourself' at Baker Mayfield

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

On Monday night following the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs' 54-48 double-overtime win over the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl, Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy explained why he yelled "humble yourself" at Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Cameras captured Bellamy's words of advice for Mayfield while the Heisman Trophy winner was congratulating other Georgia players, as seen in this video courtesy of Channel 1 Atlanta:

Bellamy offered his take, per ESPN.com's Arash Markazi:

"All I'm saying is humble yourself. All the flamboyancy ... I carry myself the same way, but humble yourself, man. ... Our wide receivers came back and told us that they were running their routes before we went out there and he was on their line. Just humble yourself, man, just humble yourself. You're not built like that."

Mayfield threw for 287 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the losing effort.

Mayfield is no stranger to controversy both on and off the field, especially over the past year.

In February, the senior signal-caller was arrested in Arkansas and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing.

He followed that up with more questionable antics on the gridiron, including planting an Oklahoma flag at midfield following a September road win over Ohio State and making a lewd gesture toward the Kansas sideline during a game against the Jayhawks in November.

None of that stopped Mayfield from having a huge statistical season. He completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 311 yards and five scores en route to winning the Heisman.

Mayfield's collegiate career ended in disappointment, but he has an NFL future ahead of him as part of a draft class that is deep at the quarterback position.

On his pre-bowl season big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Mayfield as the No. 14 overall player in the 2018 NFL draft. That makes him the No. 4 quarterback behind Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen.