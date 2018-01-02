Leon Goretzka's Agent Says Future Is Not Decided Amid Liverpool, Bayern Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Leon Goretzka's agent has denied claims the Schalke star has opted to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer, amid interest in him from Liverpool.

According to Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo, Jorg Neubauer said: "When the decision has been made, Leon and I will inform Schalke first of all."

Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel echoed his sentiment: "Leon has not informed us that he has decided to change the air, and I trust Leon and his representative, with whom I had contact yesterday."

The midfielder's deal expires in the summer, and he can negotiate a pre-contract with the Reds in January ahead of a free transfer at the end of the season.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe believes the 22-year-old would make for an excellent capture at Anfield:

As his numbers demonstrate, he is a superb all-rounder in midfield, per Squawka Football:

Goretzka's threat in front of goal has improved over the last year, and he also netted six for Germany's senior side in nine appearances in 2017.

The Schalke star would arguably already be an upgrade on the majority of Liverpool's current options in the centre, and given his age there's still plenty of scope for him to improve further as he continues to develop.

However, football writer Raphael Honigstein believes the Reds don't need Goretzka thanks to Naby Keita's impending arrival:

The pair are similar-style players and a natural holding midfielder would perhaps be more useful given Jordan Henderson has failed to impress when asked to play that role.

That said, it's relatively rare to have the opportunity to sign a player of Goretzka's calibre for free—when they are available, it can still prove excellent business to recruit them even if they're not desperately needed.

It seems there is still a chance of securing his signature, too, so Liverpool would be remiss not to at least try to sign him. Should they fail to do so, Keita's arrival will soften the blow.