2018 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions After Week 17

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As locker rooms empty for teams that didn't reach the postseason, players expecting to hit the free-agent market must contemplate their next move.

For those in their age-30 years, it's important to land with a team that suits personal preference whether it's the most lucrative deal available or a club in position to contend for a Super Bowl title.

For all three of the following players in the rumor mill, there's a compelling story attached to the decision on where they sign during free agency.

Which team will land a premier receiving tight end? Where does a productive veteran wide receiver sign after spending his entire professional career in the Bay Area? What's the word on a young talented Washington Redskins cornerback?

TE Jimmy Graham Ready to Hit Free-Agent Market

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

At 31 years old, tight end Jimmy Graham finished with a double-digit touchdown total for the fourth time in his eight-year career. Despite logging the least amount of receiving yards (520) since his rookie campaign, he can still serve as a reliable target in the end zone.

According to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks will move on with a better fit at the tight end position:

"Wilson entertainingly referred to Graham on Monday as being 'like a unicorn. There are only so many of them in the world.' But Graham has been an uneven fit in Seattle and at age 31 is undoubtedly excited to enter free agency for the first time in his NFL career. Generally considered really unlikely to be back in Seattle."

Graham led a team, that's transitioned to a heavy passing attack, in touchdown receptions. There's no doubt the front office must compensate for losing him in red-zone situations.

The Houston Texans should consider adding another weapon to the offense to complement wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. The trio could form an elite passing attack in 2018.

Prediction: Jimmy Graham signs with Houston Texans

Oakland Raiders Reportedly Ready to Part Ways with WR Michael Crabtree

Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Wideout Michael Crabtree's time with the San Francisco 49ers ended on a sour note and history may repeat itself with the Oakland Raiders. According to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken, the front office will probably cut its losses, which include the 30-year-old pass-catcher:

"There has been a measure of dysfunction behind the scenes of a 6-9 campaign that will conclude Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. Changes are coming, and sources have indicated those will include parting with a player whose production is not considered worth the baggage."

Crabtree shared his side of the story after the Raiders' 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday:

Since signing with the Silver and Black, Crabtree has hauled in 25 receiving touchdowns as quarterback Derek Carr's go-to option. When considering Amari Cooper's drop issues in two out of three seasons, the veteran wideout has been a major plus for the Raiders passing attack.

Unfortunately, baggage and pending changes in Oakland could send Crabtree packing without dead money owed on the remaining two years of his deal, per Spotrac.

As a wideout who wants a decent workload entering his age-31 season, look for him to sign with a team that has a veteran quarterback under center. If Drew Brees remains in New Orleans, Crabtree could line up opposite Michael Thomas for a solid one-two punch on the perimeter.

Prediction: Michael Crabtree signs with the New Orleans Saints

Washington Redskins CB Bashaud Breeland Will Test Free Agency

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

As the cornerback opposite Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland saw a lot of action in coverage and held his own in 2017. The 25-year-old defensive back snagged just one interception but broke up 19 passes.

According to NBCS Washington reporter JP Finlay, the Redskins will allow Breeland to test the free-agent market.

"Bashaud Breeland might be back with the Redskins in 2018, but the cornerback will first get the chance to test free agency, per multiple sources close to the situation."

Finlay notes the front office may re-sign Breeland. Though, it's likely another team will offer him a lucrative deal to revamp an underperforming secondary.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense allowed the most yards in 2017. After watching 2016 first-rounder cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III struggle on the field and with an injury during the past season, it shouldn't surprise anyone to see this team pursue Breeland during the offseason.

Prediction: Bashaud Breeland signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers