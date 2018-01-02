NFL Draft 2018: Order, 1st-Round Mock Projections After Regular-Season Finales

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Coming off an incredible New Year's Day edition of college football, it might be a little difficult for fans to turn their attention away from UCF's perfect season or an Alabama vs. Georgia national championship game, but there is a lot to digest regarding the upcoming NFL draft, which is looming closer.

The draft is just a few months away, with some of college football's best professional prospects gearing up to take their game to the next level. Over this past weekend, we saw some of nation's finest players perform on the sport's biggest stage.

The rise and fall of a player's draft stock will continue over the coming weeks, especially for some players participating in the national championship game, but it's time for another mock draft to start preparing for the April 26-28 event in Arlington, Texas.

Here's a look at my latest mock draft:

2017 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. Indianapolis Colts: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans): Sam Darnold, QB, USC



5. Denver Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

6. New York Jets: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State



8. Chicago Bears: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

*9. San Francisco 49ers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

*10. Oakland Raiders: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama



11. Miami Dolphins: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame



12. Cincinnati Bengals: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

*13. Green Bay Packers: Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU

*14. Washington: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

15. Arizona Cardinals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

16. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

18. Seattle Seahawks: Harold Landry, DE/OLB, Boston College

19. Dallas Cowboys: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

20. Detroit Lions: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU



21. Tennessee Titans: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

22. Buffalo Bills: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

23. Atlanta Falcons: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

24. Carolina Panthers: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa



25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

26. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs): Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

27. Los Angeles Rams: Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State

28. New Orleans Saints: Marcus Davenport, DE/OLB, UTSA

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas



30. Minnesota Vikings: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

32. New England Patriots: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

Note: Teams with an * next to their name indicate the possibility of a change in draft position depending on a coin-flip.

Latest Buzz

Baker Mayfield's 'Wild Ride' is Over

Say what you want about Baker Mayfield, but there's no denying he was everything college football fans love and hate about the sport.

The fact his collegiate career came to an early end after Oklahoma lost 54-48 to Georgia in all-time classic Rose Bowl is a shame, as he was the most electrifying player in college this season.

His stats don't tell the full story of how impressive this season was for the former walk-on, who ended a storybook career with a Heisman Trophy.

The comparisons to Johnny Manziel or Colt McCoy might not be fair, but this is Mayfield's reality now his college eligibility is up. The predraft comparisons are inevitable for the quarterback, who will have to dazzle teams both in individual workouts and team interviews.

He's pegged to still go in the top 10, as high as No. 5 to the Denver Broncos, who could use an electrifying signal-caller to handle the reins of their offense.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he would be surprised if he falls out of the top 15:

Mayfield's ride as a Sooner is over, but the memories will last a lifetime.

Sam Darnold struggles in Cotton Bowl

Is Sam Darnold destined to play for the Cleveland Browns? Maybe, but the Browns might be a little hesitant to pull the trigger on the USC quarterback in this year's draft after a shaky showing in the Cotton Bowl.

Darnold threw for 356 yards on 26-of-45 passing with zero touchdowns and one interception that was returned for a touchdown. He has turned the ball over a lot this season despite impressing people with his arm.

ESPN's official Twitter account pointed out only one player has turned the ball over more than Darnold this season:

It's possible the quarterback is a victim of his surroundings at USC, stuck in an offense that doesn't cater to his skill set. However, turning the ball over that many times won't cut it at the next level, which will leave many teams—including the Browns—thinking twice before calling his name on draft day.

Saquon Barkley lights up Fiesta Bowl

Saquon Barkley hasn't gone anywhere, he's just been forgotten about.

However, the early-season Heisman front-runner showed why he is the most complete running back in college football and why he should go in the top five in this year's draft after his Fiesta Bowl performance.

Barkley finished his college career with 137 rushing yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns along with seven receptions for 37 yards in a 35-28 win over Washington.

His abilities in the backfield are absurd, leaving many draft experts salivating over his potential at the next level, including Jeremiah:

It won't take long for Barkley's name to be called on draft night, and for good reason—he'll be a game-changer at the next level.