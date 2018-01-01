DeMar DeRozan Breaks Raptors Franchise Record with 52 Points

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 01: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball as Eric Bledsoe #6 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends during the second half of an NBA game at Air Canada Centre on January 1, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to score at least 50 points on New Year's Day and set a franchise record with 52 points in Monday's 131-127 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

DeRozan eclipsed marks set by Terrence Ross (2014) and Vince Carter (2000), making 17 of his 29 field goals to lead the way in the overtime thriller. It's the second time in two weeks that DeRozan has set a career high in points. He scored 45 in a Dec. 21 game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

     

