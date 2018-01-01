DeMar DeRozan Breaks Raptors Franchise Record with 52 Points

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to score at least 50 points on New Year's Day and set a franchise record with 52 points in Monday's 131-127 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

DeRozan eclipsed marks set by Terrence Ross (2014) and Vince Carter (2000), making 17 of his 29 field goals to lead the way in the overtime thriller. It's the second time in two weeks that DeRozan has set a career high in points. He scored 45 in a Dec. 21 game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.