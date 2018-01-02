NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Le'Veon Bell, Coaching Carousel

Tim Warner/Getty Images

At the end of every NFL regular season, Black Monday falls upon the head coaching landscape and a handful of them lose their jobs.

With every lost job, though, a door opens for a new candidate.

So far, we've seen a total of five head coaches get fired (including Ben McAdoo earlier in the season) and we've had a coach retire. Beyond that, there are two other coaches mulling their futures.

That's going to be one of the focuses here: examining the coaching carousel.

Here, we'll break down what is going on team by team and discuss a few key skill-position players who could impact their respective teams in a big way.

Le'Veon Bell

After going for nearly 2,000 scrimmage yards, it's that time again—Le'Veon Bell wants to get paid.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, it's a "foregone conclusion" the Steelers will franchise-tag the running back.

As noted by ProFootballRumors.com, in previous negotiations, Bell sought $16 million per season.

The 25-year-old is an exception to the rule, but in this day and age, the running back position isn't looked at as highly as it once was. Sure, backs such as Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette are being drafted high, but it's unlikely we'll see another Adrian Peterson-like extension of $100 million over seven years.

This will drag out right until the July 15 deadline, but the Steelers should lock Bell up for the next few seasons and offer more money per year.

He gets used a ton and most running backs will start to slow down, but there's no denying what Bell does to this Steelers offense.

Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer

In the wake of head coach Bruce Arians hanging up the Kangol, it appears that both wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and quarterback Carson Palmer may follow suit, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Palmer doesn't come as much of a surprise—he's suffered some brutal season-ending injuries the last few years, and he's not getting and younger.

However, Fitzgerald seemed on board with returning in 2018. With Arians gone, though, that will mean the veteran receiver will need to learn another new offense. That might not be worth it to the 34-year-old at this point in his career.

This would open up a ton of extra volume for other Cardinals wide receivers and may lead to them also drafting a quarterback high in the upcoming draft.

Coaching Carousel

Chicago Bears

After firing John Fox, the Bears have turned their attention to four potential candidates:

Vic Fangio: According to Rapoport, Fangio could "could get a look" from the Bears. The defensive coordinator knows the team and the system, but this looks more like a courtesy than anything:

Josh McDaniels: The Patriots offensive coordinator is going to be a hot commodity as the coaching searches wear on. He's had past head coach experience with the Denver Broncos and St. Louis Rams, but neither of those episodes ended the way he would have liked.

Now, though, McDaniels is most likely ready and would get to groom Mitchell Trubisky the way he'd like. In Rapoport's words, McDaniels is a "QB guru:"

Pat Shurmur: In the same Rapoport report, we've learned the Bears are also requesting to interview Pat Shurmur. The offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings has done wonders this season, with Case Keenum leading the way. Will Shurmur jump ship to stay within the same division? If he did, he would have a chance to shape Trubisky.

John DeFilippo: According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the man who assisted in making Carson Wentz the MVP candidate he was, John DeFilippo, is on the radar is well. His work as the Eagles quarterback coach and working directly with Wentz is enough on its own. What could he do with Trubisky?

Cincinnati Bengals

At this time, it's unknown what the Bengals and head coach Marvin Lewis plan to do and it may take until Tuesday to reach a resolution, according to Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

With the crop of candidates out there and the lack of postseason success Lewis has had since joining the team in 2003, it may be best for the organization if they were to part ways, but it appears the Bengals will let the 59-year-old make up his own mind.

Detroit Lions

After missing the playoffs and being the head of a team who had a defense rank 16th and 28th in DVOA against the pass and run, respectively, the Lions have decided to move on from Jim Caldwell.

They have turned their attention to three defensive coordinators and one offensive coordinator. Here are the candidates:

Steve Wilks: Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reported the Lions are one of three teams to request permission to interview Wilks:

Wilks has put together one of the better defenses in the league in Carolina, but as Person noted, he will have to wait until next week to interview as the Panthers are in the playoffs. They will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Patricia: Both Patriots coordinators are going to be toward the top of team's lists and the Lions are keen on Patricia, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Expect Patricia to be linked to a plethora of teams as the coaching searches continue to evolve.

Teryl Austin: The Lions will do due diligence and take a look at defensive coordinator Austin, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN:

The Detroit defense had a down year, so Austin may only have a shot if other options fall by the wayside.

Pat Shurmur: It appears Shurmur will have his pick of jobs in the NFC North. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Lions have requested to interview Shurmur:

Will he stay or will he go to coach a young quarterback in Trubisky or a more seasoned veteran such as Matthew Stafford?

Indianapolis Colts

Football-cliche machine Chuck Pagano is out as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts after posting a 53-43 record since 2012.

The Colts have had some misfortune with injuries to quarterback Andrew Luck, but Pagano did lead them to the AFC Championship in 2015.

The Colts have officially requested to interview the following four candidates:

Steve Wilks: In Person's report, the Colts are one of three teams, along with the Lions and New York Giants, looking at Wilks. The Indianapolis defense and safety Malik Hooker could certainly use his tutelage.

Kris Richard: According to Pelissero, the Colts have requested to interview Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, who was most recently interviewed for the Bills vacancy last season:

Josh McDaniels: According to Schefter, the Colts have requested to interview McDaniels. For any prospective head coach, they'll be coming into a situation in Indy where it's unclear what the deal is with Luck. Is he coming back? If so, when? McDaniels could get a better gig, but this is an option.

Mike Vrabel: The Houston Texans have granted permission to interview defensive coordinator and former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel, according to Albert Breer of MMQB:

Vrabel has had the opportunity to work with some great defensive talent on the Texans, but how will that translate to a defense with much less overall talent. Houston was one of the most beatable secondaries in the league in 2017.

New York Giants

We've known for several weeks that the Giants are on the lookout for a new head coach after letting go of Ben McAdoo earlier in the regular season.

The incoming head coach will inherit a defense with a lot of talent and a great set of receivers, but they will need to figure out what's going on with quarterback Eli Manning and an atrocious offensive line.

The Giants have requested to interview the following five candidates:

Eric Studesville: This may come as a surprise to many, but according to Mike Klis of 9News, the Giants are looking at Studesville:

For those who don't know, Studesville was the Denver Broncos' running backs coach in 2017. If he is given the job, he'll get a backfield with plenty of young talent in Wayne Gallman and Orleans Darkwa, but they're nothing flashy yet.

Is this a random interview? No. As Lindsay Jones points out, new Giants general manager Dave Gettlemen and Studesville have a relationship dating back to when they were both with the Giants between 2001 and 2003.

Steve Wilks: The third and final team in Person's report, the Giants are looking at Wilks, too.

Matt Patricia: According to Schefter, the Giants have requested to interview both Patricia and McDaniels. Will these guys jump ship to perhaps the Patriots' biggest rival over the past decade-plus?

Josh McDaniels: See above.

Jim Schwartz: The former Lions head coach may get another opportunity. According to Schefter, Schwartz will interview with the Giants next week.

Schwartz is the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator and would get to coach another talented defense, but the issues in the locker room will need to be taken care of for them to prosper.

Oakland Raiders

If any head coaching vacancy is all but wrapped up, it's the Raiders.

According to Schefter, Gruden will be the next Oakland coach:

Who will be on his staff, though?

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Gruden is expected to want Jets offensive coordinator John Morton who helped transform an offense that was pegged as likely the worst in the league heading into 2017.

Instead, wide receiver Robby Anderson had nearly 1,000 yards and veteran quarterback Josh McCown had arguably the best season of his career.

How about defensive coordinator? Schefter reported Gruden wants Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

With his contract up, Guenther is there for the taking. However, as Schefter pointed out, he could be a Bengals head coach candidate, depending on how the situation with Lewis unfolds.

Seattle Seahawks

What happened to Pete Carroll? Well, nothing...yet.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, he may have been contemplating retiring. However, Carroll responded to those rumors saying, "I ain't old enough to think about retiring."

It appears Carroll will be back, but you never know.

Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders.