NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: TV Info and Predictions for Wild Card Weekend

The quartet of Wild Card Weekend matchups in the NFL possess a wide array of intriguing storylines.

In the AFC, two teams that suffered through extended losing streaks late in the year face off, while the other contest pits a head coach against his former team.

Offense is the story in Saturday's NFC contest with two of the league's most dynamic playmakers going head-to-head. The final showdown of the weekend is one between divisional foes that could be determined by the running game.

NFL Wild-Card Schedule

Saturday, January 6

AFC: No. 5 Tennessee at No. 4 Kansas City (4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

NFC: No. 6 Atlanta at No. 3 Los Angeles Rams (8 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sunday, January 7

AFC: No. 6 Buffalo at No. 3 Jacksonville (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFC: No. 5 Carolina at No. 4 New Orleans (4:40 p.m. ET, Fox)

Quarterback Play Key for Titans, Chiefs

Both the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs struggled at length during the regular season, but they recovered to earn postseason berths.

The offensive focus of Saturday's playoff opener will center around quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Alex Smith.

Mariota helped the Titans break a three-game losing streak in Week 17 by throwing for 134 yards and adding 60 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

The University of Oregon product brings a unique dynamic to the field, and his legs could be a vital asset against the Chiefs defense. Regardless of how he gets the job done, Mariota is confident the Titans can come out victorious at Arrowhead Stadium, per Jason Wolf of the Tennessean:

Smith isn't thought of as an elite quarterback, but he's been productive in the pocket for the Chiefs while limiting his turnovers. As NFL.com's Gil Brandt noted, Smith became the first quarterback to throw for 3,000 yards and fewer than 10 interceptions in five straight seasons:

All five of Smith's interceptions have occurred since the start of November, with four of them coming during the Chiefs' four-game skid. If Smith is able to protect the ball and work the offense down the field, the Chiefs have a good chance of moving on to the divisional round.

Prediction: Chiefs 20, Titans 14

Offensive Stars Set to Shine in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is set to make his debut on the postseason stage on Saturday night, and if performances at the end of the regular season are of any indication of what he'll do against the Atlanta Falcons, he could have a spectacular night.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is one of the many outside observers who has been complimentary of the running back. He delivered more praise on Monday, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure:

In Weeks 15 and 16, Gurley ran for 270 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries. The MVP candidate also flashed his skills in the passing game in Week 16 as he hauled in 158 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

For the Falcons to have any chance of leaving The Coliseum with a win, they'll have to limit the production of Gurley, who has been held under 50 rushing yards just twice.

If the Falcons are forced to get into a shootout with the Rams, quarterback Matt Ryan will be the man who keeps them in the contest. In Atlanta's Week 17 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Ryan eclipsed Peyton Manning for most passing yards by a player in their first 10 NFL seasons, per the NFL's Randall Liu:

Sunday was the fourth 300-yard performance of the season for Ryan, who has had just two games under 200 yards this year.

As expected, Julio Jones will be Ryan's top target on Saturday night. Jones has been thrown to 10 or more times in eight games, including three of the last four regular-season contests.

Prediction: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Doug Marrone Squaring off Against Former Team

Doug Marrone's path to taking the Jacksonville Jaguars head-coaching job was an interesting one, as he left his post with the Buffalo Bills to join the Jags as an assistant before replacing Gus Bradley.

Although he may not have left Buffalo on the best of terms, Marrone is happy to see the Bills in the postseason for the first time since 1999, per Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union:

Preparing for the Bills got a bit easier for Jacksonville's tenacious defense on Sunday, as Bills running back LeSean McCoy suffered an ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted McCoy could play, but he won't be at 100 percent.

The Jaguars have the second-best total defense in the NFL, as they have given up 16.8 points per game. However, they rank 21st in rushing yards per game at 116.3.

A healthy McCoy would've tried to wreak havoc not only on the ground, but in the passing game as well. McCoy became more of a target through the air in the final three regular-season games, as he caught 11 balls for 144 yards.

But with the ankle injury hampering McCoy, the Jaguars have the opportunity to focus on containing Tyrod Taylor with the league's best passing defense.

Prediction: Jaguars 21, Bills 7

Ground Game Could Decide NFC South Rematch

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers both come into the postseason off losses in Week 17.

The Saints fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a performance that was deemed not good enough by many players, including running back Mark Ingram, per Larry Holder of the Times-Picayune:

Carolina fell to the Falcons in a must-win game for the defending NFC champion. Although it's easy to assume the Panthers will have success through the air because of quarterback Cam Newton, their best chance to rebound and beat the Saints for the first time this season may lie through the ground game.

The Panthers have the fourth-best rushing attack in the NFL, with 131.4 yards per game. Newton ended the regular season with the second-best yards-per-carry average. As Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer noted, only Saints running back Alvin Kamara had a better total in that stat category:

New Orleans has the sixth-best ground offense, but it comes into the postseason with a rushing defense that ranks 16th. Conversely, Carolina is third in that category behind the top two seeds in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

Carolina could've challenged the Eagles for the best run defense in the league if they hadn't given up 149 rushing yards to the Saints in Week 3 and another 148 in Week 13.

Prediction: Saints 27, Panthers 21

All statistics obtained from ESPN.com.