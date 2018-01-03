Ranking the 20 Most Impactful Moves of the MLB Offseason So Far

1 of 8

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

20. Chicago White Sox sign C Welington Castillo: While adding Castillo might not move the win-loss needle for the rebuilding White Sox, the signing's impact could be felt for years to come. He'll be tasked with anchoring a young pitching staff still in the early stages of development, and his leadership could prove invaluable.

19. Arizona Diamondbacks acquire RP Brad Boxberger: Is Archie Bradley ready to take over the closer's role after starring as a setup man? If not, Boxberger, who is just two years removed from leading the AL with 41 saves, provides a nice safety net for the D-backs.

18. Chicago Cubs sign RP Steve Cishek: Similar situation here with the Cubs and prized free-agent signing Brandon Morrow, who has just 18 career saves. If he falters, Cishek will be waiting in the wings with 121 career saves and a pair of 30-plus-save seasons to his credit.

17. Milwaukee Brewers sign SP Jhoulys Chacin: This is not exactly the flashy signing some were predicting for the Brewers—there's still time for that, by the way—but Chacin's two-year, $15.5 million deal could wind up being one of the best bargains of the winter. The 29-year-old had a 3.89 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 180.1 innings in San Diego, and he'll be a significant upgrade over the departed Matt Garza.

16. Cleveland Indians sign 1B Yonder Alonso: The first-half version of Alonso was a worthy All-Star and a legitimate impact player. The second half saw his OPS plummet from .934 to .774 and his over-the-fence power dry up considerably. If he can land somewhere in the middle, he'll be a perfectly acceptable replacement for Carlos Santana on a loaded Indians team.

15. Boston Red Sox re-sign 1B Mitch Moreland: It wasn't the splashy move Red Sox fans may have been hoping for, but Moreland is a perfectly serviceable option at first base. Over the past three seasons, he's posted a 101 OPS+ while averaging 22 home runs, 75 RBI and 1.6 WAR. He should have no problem making good on a two-year, $13 million deal, and his defense remains an underrated piece of his overall value.

14. Seattle Mariners acquire CF Dee Gordon: It's troubling that the Mariners' biggest offseason move so far has come on the offensive side of things and not in the starting rotation. That said, in a bubble, this is a terrific pickup, and the one-two punch of Gordon and Jean Segura atop the lineup will wreak havoc ahead of a powerful middle of the order.

13. Texas Rangers sign SP Mike Minor: Minor was an absolute stud in his first season as a full-time reliever, pitching to a 2.55 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 88 strikeouts in 77.2 innings. Now he'll look to return to starting for a Rangers team that's poised to utilize a six-man rotation, and he could be the biggest X-factor in that experiment's success.

12. Philadelphia Phillies sign 1B Carlos Santana: As the first major signing for the post-rebuild Phillies, Santana will be asked to be a leader both in the middle of the lineup and in the clubhouse. The young bats around him would be wise to implement his patient approach into their own game.

11. Minnesota Twins sign RP Fernando Rodney: Death, taxes and someone trusting Fernando Rodney to close games. This time around it's the Twins as they look to build off a surprise run to the AL Wild Card Game. After getting by with Brandon Kintzler and Matt Belisle in the ninth inning last season, they'll hope Rodney can spend another year walking the tightrope. He saved 39 games in 45 chances for the D-backs in 2017, despite a 4.23 ERA.

10. New York Yankees re-sign SP CC Sabathia: Sabathia closed out a five-year, $122 million deal with one of his best seasons in years, going 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA over 27 starts and then posting a 2.37 ERA in four postseason outings. He's back on a one-year, $10 million deal, and he won't need to be anything more than a passable No. 4 starter for the Yankees rotation to provide value.

9. Los Angeles Angels acquire 2B Ian Kinsler: Even coming off a down year and entering his age-36 season, Kinsler will be a massive upgrade for the Angels. Second base produced an abominable .206/.274/.327 line last season, while Kinsler hit .236/.313/.412 with 22 home runs and played his usual stellar defense (6 DRS, 7.5 UZR/150) en route to a 2.1 WAR.

8. Los Angeles Angels sign 3B Zack Cozart: It speaks to just how good Andrelton Simmons is with the glove that the slick-fielding Cozart will be moving from shortstop to third base after signing a three-year, $38 million deal. The Angels got a .238/.318/.395 line from the hot corner last year, while Cozart enjoyed a breakout season offensively with a .297/.385/.548 line and 24 home runs.