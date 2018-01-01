Scott Frost Says It Took 'Conscious Effort' to Keep Undefeated UCF out of CFP

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After the Central Florida Knights completed a perfect season with a 34-27 win over the Auburn Tigers in the Peach Bowl on Monday, outgoing head coach Scott Frost sounded off on UCF being left out of the College Football Playoff.

According to ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough, Frost expressed his belief that the CFP selection committee went out of its way to search for reasons to keep the Knights out of the four-team field: "It looked like a conscious effort to me to make sure that they didn't have a problem if they put us too high and a couple teams ahead of us lost. And oh, no, now we have to put them in a playoff? But we just beat [Auburn] that beat two playoff teams and lost to another one by six points, and we beat them by seven."

Regarding 13-0 UCF's omission, Frost added that the selection process "wasn't right."

Central Florida entered Monday's game ranked 12th by the CFP committee despite being the only undefeated FBS team.

Frost—who will leave UCF to become the head coach at his alma mater, Nebraska—gave his team credit for having a great season despite the perceived CFP snub: "Auburn is a great team. I'm not taking anything away from them. I give them a ton of credit. But these guys deserve everything they get, and they deserve more credit from the committee than what they got."

Prior to Monday's loss, Auburn was a 10-3 team that boasted victories over a pair of College Football Playoff teams in No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama.

Had Auburn beaten Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, it likely would have received a CFP berth despite being a two-loss team entering that contest.

Frost called the selection process, which has never allowed CFP entry to a non-Power Five conference team, an "unfair" practice.

Despite running the table, the Knights had little on their resume in terms of signature wins prior to Monday because of their status as an American Athletic Conference team.

A pair of wins over Memphis and a victory against South Florida stood as UCF's biggest triumphs, along with a 38-10 win over Big Ten school Maryland.

Central Florida proved it could hang with and beat a national power in the Peach Bowl, though, and may have changed the way non-Power Five teams will be viewed by the CFP committee moving forward, much like Boise State did during the BCS era.