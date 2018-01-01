Ted Thompson Reportedly Will Take New Role with Packers, Vacate GM Position

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will search for a new general manager with Ted Thompson being reassigned to a different role within the organization, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Thompson has been the team's general manager, executive vice president and director of football operations since 2005. Green Bay has accumulated a 125-82-1 record in the 13 seasons with him at the helm, including a Super Bowl title after the 2010 season.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN provided clarity of the team's structure:

Rapoport also noted internal candidates Brian Gutekunst, Eliot Wolf and Russ Ball will get consideration as part of a wider search for a general manager.

The Packers finished 2017 with a 7-9 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. It was only the fourth time in Thompson's tenure Green Bay didn't reach the postseason.

While the injury to Aaron Rodgers was the primary cause of the team's struggles, his absence revealed an overdependence on him and a lot of ensuing question marks about the roster.

With Green Bay also firing defensive coordinator Dom Capers on Monday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, this appears to be only the start of a massive shake-up within the organization.