Report: Demarcus Lawrence Franchise-Tagged by Cowboys Ahead of League Deadline

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

After the best season of Demarcus Lawrence's career, the Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on the defensive end Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team was trying to complete a long-term deal but wouldn't get it done before Tuesday's deadline to use the franchise tag.

Lawrence reacted to the report via his Twitter account:

According to Over the Cap, a defensive end could make $16.9 million on a one-year tender under the franchise tag.

Lawrence finished tied for second in the NFL with 14.5 sacks in 2017, adding 58 tackles and four forced fumbles. He tallied at least one sack in each of the first seven games of the season. The breakout year followed a disappointing first three seasons for the 2014 second-round pick.

The 25-year-old had only nine sacks and missed 16 games in that stretch. He was suspended for four games at the start of 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy, and foot and back injuries also kept him off the field.

While he showed flashes of his potential in his first few seasons, Lawrence put it all together in 2017 and became one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL.

By using the franchise tag, the Cowboys can either negotiate a long-term deal with Lawrence or have him play on a one-year tender. The latter scenario could force him to prove 2017 wasn't a fluke.

Either way, the move will keep Lawrence in Dallas for at least next season, which is key for the team's chances of contending in 2018.

With a young secondary that will be expected to improve and their key pass-rusher in the fold, the Cowboys could better their standing as the 11th-ranked pass defense in 2017. If the rest of the squad stays healthy, Dallas should rebound after a disappointing 9-7 year.