5-Star RB Trey Sanders Announces Decommitment from Alabama

Credit: 247Sports

Running back Trey Sanders has dealt a big blow to Alabama's 2019 recruiting class after announcing he was decommitting from the program.

Sanders explained his decision to re-open his recruiting on Twitter:

Sanders verbally committed to the Crimson Tide during his sophomore season in 2016 after visiting the campus in Tuscaloosa.

"I had gone up to Alabama for a visit two weeks ago," he told Drew Champlin of AL.com. "I fell in love with the place. I talked with my parents about it and my family and I was ready to commit on the way back to A-Day."

Currently enrolled at Florida's prestigious IMG Academy, Sanders is one of the nation's best recruits in the 2019 class. He's a 5-star talent ranked as the No. 1 running back prospect in the country, No. 2 player in the state of Florida and No. 10 player overall, per 247Sports.

Sanders had been giving indications he wasn't 100 percent committed to Alabama. He told SEC Country's Zach Abolverdi in October that Florida had moved "pretty high" on his list after visiting Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Many of the nation's elite programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and Oklahoma, have offered Sanders a scholarship already.





